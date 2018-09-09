Transcript for Video shows an off-duty officer moments after she shot an unarmed man

Don't the new images in the deadly police mistake in Dallas authorities identifying the off duty officer who shot and killed the youth pastor in his own home. Telling police she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder here's ABC's act we teach. Tonight this new video posted by a neighbor appeared to show it off duty Dallas police officer. In uniform and in distress moments after she walked into an apartment that she thought was hers. In killed the man living there. The medic senior trying to revive him. The Texas Rangers and I personally students if you're you'd be off. Based on that interview they asked us team all doll well worn. Dallas police initially said they would pursue a manslaughter charge against officer amber Geiger who's been on the force for four years. F she told investigators she believed. The innocent man was an intruder. But that changed after the Texas Rangers took over the case. It is still worth paying their. Came. Both of John the 26 year old unarmed black man with a college educated accountant. In youth pastor and what to seek to. No she took my life who. I think through night. Tonight investigators the weight blood and alcohol test results from officer Geiger. As a family continues to demand justice done investigators aren't saying whether the officer and the victim knew each other but she had been placed on administrative leave. Tom Zachary quiche for us.

