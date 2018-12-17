Transcript for Video shows police body-slamming 14-year-old student

And nextere gh the violent incident a Louisiana middle scho, F E officer, then two, appear to body S a 14-year-old. Those two offices are N off E force, they've been indicted, and ABC's Victor ode E with the images tonight. SP. Reporter: This disturbing VI showing a student body slamme fromnside the main office of Louisiana middle sc H officers serious charges. Moments ellier, T 14-year-old behind the count the officer just feet away. He is manhandled, grabbed around the neck and slammedth ground. This was just the nning. The T grappling on the floor. At he offer appearing to make a punchin tion at T student. His holstered gun here pickep bychool employee. She moves it to dk O of reach. Office Anthony Dupree picks the teen up and pounds him T T grga before jumping on watch Asha employee again ve out the way. Another officer Dan Cipriano, walks in. Theyandcuff thteen, stand up him straight and then slam him face first on counter, befoscorting H out.tonight, T officers indicted. Both have resign from the department. There are reports the officers aim that student posed a threat. David? Victorendo with us gh Victor, thank you. And tonight, presi tmp

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.