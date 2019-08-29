New warning about rare mosquito-borne illness that has killed 1

More
Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been found in at least six states; there are three cases in Michigan including a 14-year-old who is on a ventilator and feeding tube.
1:30 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New warning about rare mosquito-borne illness that has killed 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been found in at least six states; there are three cases in Michigan including a 14-year-old who is on a ventilator and feeding tube.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65254275","title":"New warning about rare mosquito-borne illness that has killed 1","url":"/WNT/video/warning-rare-mosquito-borne-illness-killed-65254275"}