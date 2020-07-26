Transcript for Waves of protests turn violent across the nation

Back here at home, a wave of protests turning violent in cities across America. Janai Norman is tracking them all. Reporter: Tonight, a growing number of cities with violent and even deadly protests, as once peaceful demonstrations now spiral out of control. In Austin, Texas, chaos erupting after a protester was shot and killed during a black lives matter March. Initial reports indicate the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim. Reporter: In Colorado, this driver plowing through a crowd of protesters. One person on the highway shot and wounded. Calls there demanding accountability in the death of Elijah Mcclain, the unarmed black man who died after Aurora police placed him in a choke hold last summer. Later in the night, windows smashed in the city's courthouse. Fireworks tossed at the police department. In Seattle, the youth detention center set on fire. Police firing flash grenades into a crowd of about 2,000 protesters. Crowds in Portland clashing last night in what police called riots. Tear gas fired. A fence vandalized. The president of Portland's branch of the naacp saying the violence between federal agents and additional protest groups has become a spectacle taking attention away, quote, "From the urgent issue of murdered black bodies." Writing in a "Washington post" op-ed, "This might ease the consciences of white, affluent people who have previously been silent in the face of black oppression, but it's fair to ask -- are they really furthering the cause of justice, or is this another example of white co-optation?" Tom, that naacp chapter president saying white Americans are needed in the struggle of racial injustice, but he urges them to reflect on whether any actions they take help establish justice or whether they're simply for show. Tom? Janai, thank you. And next, the manhunt for

