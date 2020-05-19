Wife of astronaut John Glenn has died

More
After learning to control her own severe stutter, Annie Glenn, 100, became an advocate for others who had trouble communicating; she was 100.
0:17 | 05/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wife of astronaut John Glenn has died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"After learning to control her own severe stutter, Annie Glenn, 100, became an advocate for others who had trouble communicating; she was 100.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70775551","title":"Wife of astronaut John Glenn has died","url":"/WNT/video/wife-astronaut-john-glenn-died-70775551"}