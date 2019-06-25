Now Playing: 11 killed when skydiving plane crashes after takeoff in Hawaii

Now Playing: Baby bear stops traffic, gets police escort

Now Playing: California fire spreads to car dealership lot

Now Playing: CBP holding centers for migrant children described as 'torture facilities': Doctor

Now Playing: Witnesses describe 'big explosion' in deadly skydiving plane crash

Now Playing: Celebrating imperfection at the World's Ugliest Dog Competition

Now Playing: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Now Playing: US women's soccer team survives tough challenge from Spain, 2-1

Now Playing: Reports of multiple sightings of great whites off Cape Cod, officials confirm

Now Playing: 23-year-old charged in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Now Playing: Lyft driver says he dropped missing Utah student off at park: Police

Now Playing: US moving hundreds of migrant children from facility amid outrage

Now Playing: First look at Jussie Smollett the night he claims he was assaulted

Now Playing: At least 26 injured after tour bus in the Bahamas flips over

Now Playing: 42 million Americans in the path of severe storms

Now Playing: Trump announces new sanctions against Iran, its supreme leader

Now Playing: Bodycam footage shows Jussie Smollett with noose around neck

Now Playing: First responders rescue kayakers from rushing river in Ohio

Now Playing: 20 tons of cannabis seized in Santa Barbara bust