Transcript for Woman attempts to kidnap Joe Montana’s grandchild, police say

on Tuesday and Wednesday. A messy week ahead. Rob, thank you. Next tonight to the alarming headline involving hall of famer Joe Montana. Montana and his wife jumping in. Reporter: Tonight, terrifying moments for legendary football player Joe Montana and his wife. A home intruder allegedly snatching their infant grandchild. The L.A. Sheriff's department saying a female suspect entered a malibu home where Montana and his wife were Saturday evening. That's when, they say, she tried to kidnap Montana's 9-month-old grandchild from the living room, then walked upstairs where the football hall-of-famer and his wife confronted her. According to the sheriff's department, "A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms." Joe Montana flagged patrolling deputies nearby that a woman he didn't know just tried to take his grandchild. Moments later, malibu deputies finding the suspect, a 39-year-old woman in a nearby home, making their arrest. Tonight, Montana tweeting -- "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time." The suspect is charged with burglary and kidnapping, Tom. A strange and a bizarre story there.

