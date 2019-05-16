World-renowned architect has died

More
I.M. Pei was known for so many iconic structures, including the glass pyramid at the Louvre. He was 102 years old.
0:09 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World-renowned architect has died
Passing a note tonight world renowned architect I am pay has died known for so many iconic structures among them the glass pyramid at the Louvre. I am pay was 102.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"I.M. Pei was known for so many iconic structures, including the glass pyramid at the Louvre. He was 102 years old.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63090836","title":"World-renowned architect has died","url":"/WNT/video/world-renowned-architect-died-63090836"}