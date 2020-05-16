New York barber defies state orders and stays open

More
A Kingston barber with a positive coronavirus diagnosis has been operating “illicitly” throughout “the last few weeks”, according to the Ulster County Health Commissioner.
4:56 | 05/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York barber defies state orders and stays open

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:56","description":"A Kingston barber with a positive coronavirus diagnosis has been operating “illicitly” throughout “the last few weeks”, according to the Ulster County Health Commissioner.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70712941","title":"New York barber defies state orders and stays open","url":"/WNT/video/york-barber-defies-state-orders-stays-open-70712941"}