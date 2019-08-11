-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg considering 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: Trump ordered to pay $2 million dollar settlement
-
Now Playing: Former New York City mayor files to run in Alabama's presidential primary
-
Now Playing: Trump must pay $2 million to settle civil lawsuit against foundation
-
Now Playing: Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for violations of state
-
Now Playing: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce run for Senate
-
Now Playing: Impeachment proceedings enter public phase next week
-
Now Playing: President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits
-
Now Playing: Pence files for Trump to be on the ballot
-
Now Playing: Whistleblower timeline: From a controversial phone call to impeachment calls
-
Now Playing: Pompeo dodges difference between his comment and former adviser's deposition
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. on who he hopes will win Dem presidential nomination
-
Now Playing: Trump Jr. defends tweeting article that alleges whistleblower identity on 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Bill Gates criticizes Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax policy
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions expected to run for his old Alabama Senate seat
-
Now Playing: Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: Next phase of impeachment probe goes public
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain confronts Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s ‘character’
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill announces public impeachment hearings to start next week