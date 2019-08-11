Former New York City mayor files to run in Alabama's presidential primary

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, an active proponent of gun control, has yet to confirm if he plans to run for president but reportedly considers Trump "an unprecedented threat to our nation."
1:49 | 11/08/19

Former New York City mayor files to run in Alabama's presidential primary

