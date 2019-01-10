Transcript for Zoo files criminal complaint after woman climbs into lion exhibit

Reporter: Tonight, shocking video from inside the bronx zoo. A woman climbs into the lion's exhibit and starts dancing, taunting a male lion as it looks on from just feet away. She shouldn't be doing that. Reporter: The dangerous incident happened Saturday. A visitor at the zoo recording videos and posting them on Instagram. It's pretty ridiculous. Like, it's like you want to go into danger. Even if they are taken care of, they're still wild animals. Reporter: There was a moat between the woman and the moat between the woman and the lion, but the zoo says it was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or and David, tonight we don't know who the woman is, but the zoo is filing a criminal trespass complaint with police, who are working to identify her. David? Gio, thank you.

