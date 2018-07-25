What Would You Do: Father comes out as gay to his son

More
A father tells his son that he's gay, and that's why he and the son's mother divorced. The son is angry about this, and receives advice from a real customer.
0:56 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Father comes out as gay to his son
The recently got a divorce is because I discovered that I was gay what. OK yes how can you be so selfish as long as the mean if if I was like to anybody else lied to myself and her. When you said I do when you loved Terry says the place to be doing us. Give him here. Given space needs some time. With mom and dad gone she takes the moment to provide some perspective then start again. Unfortunately. Manning Tony something. Telling. We'll try and back to what we expect tax reform. Let him back to be. I haven't. Feel like I lost you didn't watch. He is this thing passed him. Pain number.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56827451,"title":"What Would You Do: Father comes out as gay to his son","duration":"0:56","description":"A father tells his son that he's gay, and that's why he and the son's mother divorced. The son is angry about this, and receives advice from a real customer.","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/father-gay-son-56827451","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.