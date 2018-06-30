Transcript for What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their drag queen son's look while out to eat

Darius should be here any minute. Why is our son always late to everything. I think he gets it from you. Hi, mom and dad. Oh, Dari. Are you kidding? What? You did not tell us you'd be dressed like that for lunch. You know I have a show later. I'm a drag queen. What's the big deal? Reporter: Drag culture. It's been a part of the mainstream for quite some time now, from tony-award winning Broadway musicals. To blockbuster movies. You have a lot to learn before you're a full-fledged queen. And popular TV shows. In a recent episode of "Rupaul's drag race" a contestant opened up about his family's reaction to his drag career. My dad I think may have been a little offset in the beginning. I remember he said to me, I don't have a problem with you being gay. But he goes, just don't dress up as a woman. Reporter: Today this son dressed in drag is not welcome at lunch with his folks. You're out in public with us. No matter what I'm wearing, I'm still your son. No, no, no, no. You're you are not our son when you're dressed up like that. You've told us all about it, but to see you sits here in front of us like that. Wow. Reporter: If you witnessed this show of disapproval -- What if one of our friends see us? Come on, Dari, please leave the costumes on the stage. Reporter: What would you do? How are you? Welcome to the show. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Reporter: Joining us today is Moe nay exchange. I ammo nay exchange, and you better get your currency in check, girl. Reporter: Monet was a charismatic contestant on season 10 of that hit show, "Rupaul's drag race." Together, we're going to break down the action behind the scenes outside the parkview diner, in Brooklyn, New York. Hey, mom and dad. What is this? Oh, my god, you look like a clown. He looks like a clown. I'm embarrassed for you and us. Reporter: When you see young Jackie you see yourself? Oh, absolutely. Reporter: That could be you? Oh, it has been me. I can't believe you would do this in the middle of the day like this. What is wrong with you? Reporter: After watching the family interaction -- Do you walk around like this all the time? It's not okay. Reporter: This first customer tries to put it all into perspective for our parents. There are worse things. The glass is half full. There are worse things. That's his job. Would you go to the show? Absolutely. You would? Absolutely. Yeah, sure. That's right, honey. I'm going to the show anyway. I like it. But don't you think he looks like a freak? I wish I had a body like that. Reporter: How you guys doing? They're actors. I am so glad they are actors. She said she wasn't going to the drag show. In a couple of seconds I was going to say, give me the ticket, I'll go. Because I've been to them, they're -- they're hysterical. They're fun. I wish I could put on a jumpsuit like that. Reporter: Let's meet the actors. Jackie, where are you? She wants your body. It's mostly spanx and padding. If I give you my address, will you come over and make me look like that? Of course. Oh, jeez. We're supposed to have a nice day, and this is what you do? I can't stand it. I can't be here with you. You guys -- Reporter: The moment our parents storm away from the table, Jackie receives compliments. I think you look beautiful. Seriously. Reporter: And comfort. Can I give you a hug? Do you want to come sit with us? Reporter: Go, go, go, go. Yeah. Reporter: And again, ask them, how should I handle this? What should I do? Oh, I love that. How should I handle this? As long as you do what you love, who cares who supports you? Reporter: Our special guest, Monet, wants to meet these women as well. Oh, my good, you ladies were amazing. How did it make you feel, girl? I gagged. In our community, we don't always feel safe. And it -- I hope that there's people who can make you feel safe like you did. Reporter: What is your message to people who think that this is weird, not Normal. To people who think that? Mind your business. Reporter: This man makes it his business to get involved when he sees Jackie hurting. Excuse me -- you look beautiful. Thank you. Reporter: Wow. From all the way over there. Reporter: And when Jackie joins their table. I'm sorry you guys had to hear that. I'm so sorry, honey. Reporter: Another hug from a complete stranger. From all the way over here, you yelled something. What did you say to him? I told him that he looked beautiful and he should just be comfortable in what he's wearing. Reporter: You're not gay. But it doesn't matter? Doesn't matter to me. As long as you're happy. You can be your own person without your parents. They raised you, but you got to develop and blossom and be who you want to be as a person. Reporter: But will all of the day's diners agree with the person this son wants to be? This is an embarrassment to your mother and I. I'm going to go to the bathroom. Reporter: When Jackie leaves the table -- Now he's going to go cry. Reporter: Our parents talk to this couple. Can you believe this? Did you see that? Yes. That's my son. I feel sorry for you. I understand everybody has do their own thing, but there's a time be a place. Do you have a son? Yes, I do. How would you react? Him and I would have to sit down and talk. If my son came here, I would get up and leave. I wouldn't put myself through it. Sir, as a father, what would you do? I would not be happy. And as a parent you're supposed to accept it. I couldn't do it. I love my son to death, but, oh no. That is a real reaction. That's how people feel. That's the reality of it. You've heard this sort of sentiment? Oh, absolutely. Totally. Reporter: She continues adding support for Jackie. I feel bad for you two, but there's a part of me that feels bad for him. Because he wants acceptance. We're going to break it. Reporter: Time for us to say hello. You felt for the parents. I have two feelings. I feel bad for the parents, but I also feel bad for him. I really do. I have a son. I love him more than anything else in the whole world. There's nothing that he could do that would make me resent him in any way whatsoever. I may not like it. We may have discussions about it, but I would never lose a child of mine over anything like that. Reporter: And then we meet this woman, so captivated she can't take her eyes off what's happening. I went to school to perform, and this is what I wear at my show. This is the Jackie I was telling you guys about. You should be proud of the son that you raised. This? This is what I should be proud of? Wouldn't you be embarrassed? No. I would be glad that this was my son and he's here. I just came from cemetery where my son is there. Reporter: When our family takes a moment to process what she just said, this man at the next table jumps in. My son is gay too. He came out when he was 16. It's, you know, I have to accept it. It's a hard thing to accept, but it is what it is. Reporter: Jackie leaves the table, and he continues. It took me so long to get over it. It was a couple years where I just had to ignore it for a while. So hopefully it doesn't take you that long to get over because you're going to lose him in between. Wow. I love this guy. Reporter: What happened to you? What happened to you? I tried to do the therapy and stuff, when he was younger I wanted him to go to catholic, get the whole thing done and I'm trying to brainwash him. It's not him. He was born that way, you know? And it just came out when it came out. And you're ok with that? Do I have a choice? It's either lose him or accept him, and I don't want to lose my son. Period. Reporter: We step in to say hello to both diners. Oh, come on! Stop! He was crying, I was crying with him. I couldn't take it. Because I told her, my son died. Reporter: I'm so sorry. And when you have your son, this is the way he wants to be. But you have him. You know? You can call him. I can't call my son. I think parents have to accept the children the way they are. Reporter: What's the key to understanding and dealing with it? I think you just have to have an open heart. You can't be closed. You know, you have to be open, you have to be accepting. And that's the way I've lived my life. My son is gay. He opened my eyes, you know?

