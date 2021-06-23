Why Democrats are trying election reform even though they don’t have the votes

More
The crew discusses the Democrats’ attempts to pass election reforms and what comes next after their proposals hit roadblocks in the Senate.
59:26 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why Democrats are trying election reform even though they don’t have the votes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"59:26","description":"The crew discusses the Democrats’ attempts to pass election reforms and what comes next after their proposals hit roadblocks in the Senate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"78431465","title":"Why Democrats are trying election reform even though they don’t have the votes ","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/democrats-election-reform-dont-votes-78431465"}