Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: NYC Mayor praises progressive and diverse democratic convention

What's the most. Most repressive violent. Generation that's among. This election's been more substantive. He really has been and the passenger. And this party is gone through a real discussion. What we Stanford where we're going where countries. They're harmless. They've done some okay ordinarily. And the contrast with. I've seen a lot of contrast this one is probably. I think the Cleveland messages. Negativity and buried him about the content very negative about cities very negative about diversity. This is wrong the most beautiful display of diversity and the new America anything. Nonetheless the polls closed recently Susan John and Secretary Clinton in. What do you attribute that if you think that this party has been a message I think the conversation hasn't been. We had a series of state contests in primaries which reflected you know sort of the most involved people most partisan people being Emo. Coming out an awful lot of people. Semifinalists Iowa for example. Hillary wants you tell wait till November and that's what's really I think that's very Americans have not yet. You know you get a post convention bump that's kind of been given for both parties see that. The song would. The real time. And then the contrast between Israelis including the contrast of ordinance you know Hillary how long we. Service focus on every kind of American from the warm lips coverage on the back. That's that's heaviest car toward conferences.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.