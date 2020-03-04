Transcript for Why it’s so hard to make a good COVID-19 model

This week the trump administration shared the statistical modeling it's using to make policy decisions about Colbert nineteen. It was a grim picture there models projected that 100 to 240000. Americans could die from cold in nineteen. Even with the mitigation measures in please. And with out those measures the numbers could reach into the millions. So we at 538 spent a lot of time modeling outcomes for actions. And sports but as you might have guessed modeling the course oven novel pandemic is buried different. There are so many variables and such a little historical data at work. So today we're going to lay out what makes creating a corporate nineteen models so typical. And just how much is on known and cured me to do that are 538 senior science writer Maggie current hi Maggie. Halting or that's is 538 quantitative editor of more broader hibor. Spank. Them. Okay. Ed in case you haven't seen it. Maggie and Laura along with our colleague Johnson a tiny recently published a piece on the web site called. Why it's so freaking hard to make a good Corbett nineteen model and I encourage everyone to go check it out there are great graphics that are. As well a really phenomenal piece that help me understand what all is unknown in what growing through. Just to begin MacKey it this money what is the range of outcomes that's being modeled for Covert nineteen in the United States. Depends a lot on new what's the different scenarios are that you're talking about. So he had seen everything from that scenarios where you are expecting some of these social distancing. You know it sucks to be happening in all fifty states and Dan you're kind of downs like you know 300000. People. Ali two without anything in place two million. And that's that's deaths and that is a pretty big rage and you wonder is it pointed out in her story is that if you go back and look acts deaths from disasters across the world. That's the difference between you know. The kinds of death rates we live with every year from accidents and violence the United States and something that changes the country forever and that is. Major turning point in its history so. We. These really big rage is we don't know what's correct. They're not is probably not actually correct answer and that's kind of leaving us we'll deal with a lot of uncertainty. Yet laurel what are the main pieces of he orchard try to model this thing in the first place. One awaited the we're going to try and get it astray is is to sit and look at. The three pieces of information that we sort of set out in the peace which is you know one as like what is susceptible population. Which is the population that could possibly get this is news. Then to what is the infection rates and how quickly isn't spreading from person to person susceptible. To August. And then third what is the fatality rates coming of those who look at the infection are gonna die. And so those three innocent of the three things that you you need to know the issue is that like. Like none of those three things there very easy to to know like none of them are things that you can just read off of some kind of data source all of them have to be modeled and that's where it difficulties that's. It's it's not just it's I'm. Don't blame if that isn't under blankets based on the other hand them blinks and it's just let stacks and stacks and stacks of assumptions. Yeah I think when it comes to susceptible population. The infection rate and then the fatality rate. How close have we gotten to figuring out what they are we do we have any sense that what those rights are or is it. I mean were not completely in the dark rate. So what things and it is. Tough for me. Is that he honors changing this stuff all the time so a little late last week. I probably would have told you that we have that out pretty good idea. If not the man that they telling you create a link to mortality. You know known cases that I. But. Now. Not entirely certain that that's true because we're starting to get this credible reporting out of China. That suggesting that did actual mortality was much higher than they were according to the world. So. Bad. It is there's always that this new information coming in and I think that ends up making it really hard to. Say stuff definitively and this is something entrance to win every story been writing about. Dennis sees it feels like the next week it's out of date. Yes bore Howard due process saying what these rates might be how close we can data at this point in time with the limited data that we. I mean as Maggie said the the issue is that like a lot of this is based on on reporting in these different faces and we often don't know what goes in to the report I mean even discounting the cases. Is not straightforward. It depends on like to use and is count only confirmed tests and then you get into like all the issues with. You know I detest such accurate what is the false positive and false negative rates mean that's that's a whole other thing any you know even if you are assuming that that's on the issue which I don't. Really think we can. The question is like what are you just confirming that positive tests as a sand which in for example in this country. There just aren't that many people being tested compared to make the people that want test the people that have symptoms or do you include people who like present. As classic cases even if they haven't been confirmed as a test all of these things really all of these decisions really matter. Four what your infection rates what you're fatality rates and that being I do think there are like for example the basic reproduction -- aren't not. There are testaments from different scientific papers that ranged quite. Far. I I think most of them have been in the range at something like two to three. Meaning that a person who is infected will in fact two to three. Additional people in the susceptible pop ancient. Of course that would change mean in that would change as fewer people become susceptible if there is actually immunity. Considered by having had the disease. That's another thing we don't mean now. Sit so yeah. Every part of that I don't miss seeing. An epidemiologist. Are no absolutely nothing because I do think that they aren't things that they had been learning and studying him there. There increasing number of papers that have been coming out a lot of them tonight appeared viewed. But but there are there is a lot of data coming out the issue is that. It's very hard to read that as a person who. He went into this reminded me is the facts. You know it. Dec data recording. Is not nearly as straightforward just probably. As I think a lot of people listened days and we ran into this factor being we're doing that big package on. Statistics Galen if you remember your. Where we were going and looking acts. All. Gun deaths reported Adams accidents or not and latent. Depending on lake who happens to be county coroner. And lake Howell who daisy it. So completely objectively interpreted a situation. And it's a lot of same kind of thing happening he apparently the United States because. Deleted you know. Federalism works we don't. This single top down structure where everybody has the same form and fills out the exact same Dana. And sends it into the same place you know the CDC and encourage that to happen in half like incentives in the Catholic ways of thinking penetrating get that. More. Cohesive. Ultimately elect its bases near conglomeration. Data collection act. Cities counties states always the federal and there's so many ways that it can guess. Act just like not. Able to eat well compared. Between point a and you know please see. Braid and mean I think to take to take one example here like you you have. A lot of and we we soon have. An idea that death rates might be higher among older people and among people who have underlying conditions. But a lot of those people as as you know that implies there are basic rate ARD Catholic maybe heart. Issues or our luggage or something and and then the. The disease. Is is. On top of that and say it's kind of hard to say I mean. You know. It cinema unclear like did they die of the disease or did the disease like speed up a death that. Mimi would have already happened we we don't make any kind of actual and we also mean so we don't know it Cintas for that person but we also don't know how that's being counted. Like so there's like two levels of like should be counted and then the other do you think we don't know what decisions being made in each of these individual cases and so that. Is making it really hard. I was reading a day let message board. The other day where like doctors were debating like whether you should be counting people who like don't even. Even half coping symptoms. But like if they die in the hospital. Because the hospital doesn't have capacity because of coaches that kind of. Couldn't. And they don't test every I mean that's that they made in order entered into definitive need so. That's even a team no that the person had coat and but they may have stone died of something else but then that's still sort of assumes that your testing everyone who died. For whether they had it which is also I think not happening. Yes I mean we do have a couple cases that have served as some sort of study for what happens when you Tass large portions of the population I think that was. On a diamond princess cruise where they tested the large majority of the people on pork before a weapon disembark. And that also Iceland which has been more than any other country really bin testing people who may be asymptomatic. How we borrowed anything from those you know these are not to reviewed studies at this point necessarily. But have we learned anything from those experiments senators say it has gotten us closer to cancer on these questions. So we learned that there are a lot of people walking around infected who would never be identified. Some people are gonna get it really sick can be obvious and other people lake. And they have no symptoms all. And what proportion. Are people infected have no symptoms and thing is. Kinda up in the air. Mainly because like the diamond princess is not represented at population. I am the got an email offend some people in the Icelandic public health. Organizations this mornings and hopefully can have a little bit more understanding of the soon. But late my understanding right now. Is that the Icelandic setup is a volunteer basis of who you're taking a random sample from a people who self selected to be getting this test. So I'm not sure I like how represented back. Actually it's either and I don't we don't really only one portion we know that some are. Yeah I mean in the diamond princess's life anything at bats as insanely interesting samples it tested some people. And because they you know the people horse and it's consign anyone issues that this biases like people traveling people are getting coming in contact with other people and so they did manage immigration as like you know. You plan opting that night. And they're they found that about I think half. The people who tested positive race and to act. Which is huge and that's that's a huge proportion the editing is that like you know blue population. On a cruise ship is not super representative of like the general population in any country and in its stake in their enemies like older they're going to be Lothian going to be dependent people they gonna cruise ship tonight. That. It's informative and it hasn't passages especially and that it's you know as a separate. As it sat population with it you know mixing but also an that few people going in and out. But it also has is advantages namely the lack of represent us. If you and I and Laura had talked a little bit about how little interesting ones that like even in that. Population. And princess bitter ones since exacts. More like there wasn't exactly talent rates right that depicts how. We still outrage and it really big loudly and with something like. Point 6% to five point 8%. Done. For this population that was you know essentially trapped and just mostly tested. So it just kind of shows you like Colin Ugandan. Like even under the lead but should be easy conditions I guess words research. It's still not exact. You started to get into that's a little bit but we do you copped a lot of countries beyond just dollars while Iceland and the diamond princess example giving us data. What are the challenges you imagine Maggie today. Different states have different ways of collecting all this haters or even within the United States we may have differences from state state. What about relying on Italy's state and I think you're dressed a little bit about relying on China's data what can we get from bat and what can't we. I mean. This is very existential question dealing. I mean I think. We can get some. I think that. One of the things that this is sort of forcing us to do at this this being you know the entire. Corona virus thing. It is living with uncertainty and making decisions with uncertainty and. You know kind of happened to have all of these situations where were like. We don't actually know the answer we don't actually have to data we've got to do the best and chemical beat cops and blacks. That's that's scary and it's hard and it is not something humans are very good at mentally processing. You know it's we want answers and there's not actually. It's not actually going to be answers. Yes leading candidates in the intending cases particularly in the I mean so one is as a said that they accounting question grade. Specifically in China if you look at some of the earned here charts there is they're sort of a bump in cases that looks very streams. And that's essentially because like the change that we that they or that they were counting case straight answer. That's like an obvious change that like is so obviously is labeled on a lot of charts that there are all these changes that are happening all the time that aren't labeled an eight day that just aren't large enough. Two to look weird but they still effectively it is being connected and they still affect how we should be interpreting it. And then. Another thing is like the population in these cases and mean one thing we think we know is that light as they said earlier affect older people. More. That they have more severe outcomes. China has as we few hour older people in people over 65 and the US does its he has more and so. The way that those things play out in means different countries. Is also function of the population structuring these countries. The US as a citizen of in between but then also the US has spiked higher rates of diabetes for example but lower rates of smoking and so. Since we don't know exactly how all these factors. Plane into him that disease progression and the severity of symptoms and all that stuff. We can't make exact statements but we do have reason to beam that it will affect Ali's. Yet we've talked about the fatality ray and kind of power you mentioned the demographics of the population matter what other underlying diseases they may have hospital capacity. The other factor here that we aren't writers infection rate so like how many people each individual has the novel corona virus goes on to in fact what are the unknowns there. One of the things that stood out to me that it was really interesting was the fact that it's probably. You know we're talking about. That transmission rates and a. We're talking about an outrage and it's not going to be the same from person to person. And we don't necessarily know what factors are facts that. Like any Maclaurin I had heard speculation that we can't find data to back out for different things and we. Have also seen cases where leg. You know the one woman in South Korea that. Just spread all over or the violation conference in Boston that was when we're responsible for was almost the entire State's Kobe cases. You know seeing how. Link these events that can be affected by something and non biological. It's whatever is happening each PC system and building. All the way up to. But dangerous smoker only to let the biology of the virus interacting with you were biology and that's another Wilson on we just don't half. Race and one of these things here obviously is is so that they interventions that are being taken like social distancing. Odyssey as a huge impact on on the rate of contact between people and that since that's how the virus spreads that statement. Have a huge impact on on the transmission rate overall. But yeah I mean there you know as as you mentioned just the geography at how it spreads. You know since this is traveling over humans. Did to the police is that people travel and the types of people there in contact with and how closely in contact with them men and all that stuff. Has a huge effect done. I'm aware the next hot spots are and and that in turn is an urban areas in a rural area how much contacting people have an average. All that's components that some of talent on the line and then art you know are symptomatic people. More infectious than asymptomatic people that something we don't. Really know yet. But obviously that inter acts with how many people like what proportion of people like editor asymptomatic to. Affect ultimately mean the transmission. Ends up affecting what we do for interventions to select wanna. Early story that I had written during this one's not an option epidemiologist and telling me that quarantine with not. Active. Paying it. Means. Stopping piracy and she did like he's being groups I'm infected aids you know. People don't have any recent leader actually caring parents and block mop it then because. And human psychology exactly poking holes in getting out to end action doesn't really prepared us much. But now we're in this trip perk. To do some of this because the stuff that this be searchers were recommending. You know the idea. Cases and isolating. The people you know it and we do you know actually annexed this. Are really working partly because of logistics problems and grounds. Are testing infrastructure. And partly because. Motorists is so little meet me so infectious before he could be sentenced to know that you. And exit car and Batman these makes it harder to use ours. You know from acting in the early two. It's ours wasn't really infectious until you are expressing symptoms and and it was pretty easy it just like mock those people now. Yet so here columns I think the biggest question of all. Regardless of all of these unknowns at all of these challenges in trying to new models. The trajectory of this pandemic. Epidemiologist have come up with models we've see in the ball we've. You know president trump despite them for the country on Tuesday. We talked up on the podcast and you know. A lot of academic institutions have tried so borer. What have they done to try to over calm some of these challenges and modeled this virus. Understanding that it heart. So either they're different things. That you can do. One incident. You know look at the wealth in and tying me informed assumptions about certain parameters. I think imperial college study. Need certain assumptions about how long people infectious floor and like the duration before you get symptoms that your infectious floor and how many people were going to comply with. With social distancing. Rules and stuff like that. But then the other thing that I think that report in particular and did or any good job is sort of trying to test a range of inputs. And see what effect that had on the estimates overall. So I think the taken in for that fit me McCain. Date what they did was the in the dissident like a range. Of aren't odds of that basic print production numbers and then they looked at like a range of different. Triggers of when. When interventions would be paid in and they sort of multiply that out. And it matrix is that it seemed lucky have a relatively you know are not if you have like a basically production numbers to. And a relative you know threshold for triggering an intervention. What does that affect in the Neeson as you can multiply all of those things out and then you get a sort of like matrix of outcomes. And so that's called sensitivity analysis and it's it's a great way to try and play out some beans. How some of these ranges marine the effect what you're interest. But you can't really do that I mean we've we've touched on an and a 3040 unknowns here you can't really play that out for. All of these actors rate and so like I said they need you have to meet assumptions about certain things and obviously there experts and so. As assumptions are and formed. But I mean that's kind of part of what underlies all these different projections by different groups is it different people are making different assumptions made I think. One of University of Washington. Models and I think are part of what the administration is basing. There at their models on right there response on his I think there assuming that. The social distancing measures in the U acts are sin of comparable to the ones in time. And I I'm not sure if that's a political assumption for example. So so I think that there are certain things there that night. What assumptions are being mean it is quite keen to understanding how you arrived that the outcomes you. One thing that. Tenet Eckert musically it's different and this is that you know we're going to. But none of these models that we're looking at are going to get it exactly right and that is not going to mean that the people that did to her stupid flick that's not going to mean that they are wrong or bad. It is going to mean that like no one's going to get this right because it's predicting the future and choose the east and deflect the local T till you want that's possible. Greg. And tonight. And in part of that is is that is. The imperial plans to cut his report. Predicted you know it's nothing if no interventions are taken to pointman index in the US and think about half Armenian deaths in the UK. It then obviously both countries did take measures and so as a response to that initial forecast. Measures were it changes were made measures were taken that we'll hopefully prove that our restaurant right tonight. You know weighing a forecast that was. That was meany correct initially mean. As a result of coming out will make itself in for act and that's that's the rate that's that's what we want it's not. That doesn't mean that the forecast is bad even if it turns out to drop. Yet sort of like her illness. Excellent epidemiologist talking about light. If we do this right. You know a compliments of leasing the onlookers acted. And that won't mean younger and fit. And it's and the same thing with these models you know life. Ideally a few months from now a lot of people. Really underestimated dance ends if we get this right now. Think it's. But. It's the kind. These models coming out changing behavior and then behavior changes outcomes. You know it's not nothing's happening back here it's the war it's going on past where Triton. Study. So it seems like there's a pretty. Large you know margin of error margin of uncertainty here where it's best persons podcasts are are very familiar with from a political standpoint. Bora Howell. Exactly. Is modeling this different from say modeling an election where we already acknowledged that there is plenty of uncertainty but it seems here there's vastly more uncertainty. Yeah I mean I think it you know modeling elections is is also hard. I think in general Olson a five to 88 tech models look at previous presidential elections for example. And had try to see the factors that were important for how this played out eight tonight and inject now. We use we use elections since I think 1972 which is like the modern. Peasants presidential election era and bill we that you identify which actors are important is that you sort of like test them and that's not right and and that's you know I don't have seen it that's like. The easiest thing. Twelve elections there are half Romanians is still not that many elections to it to be castings on. But there are certain things that are quite predictable like partisanship is pretty predictable like there are only a certain number of states that are probably going to be swinging. Possibly one laity there ain't many states are are just you know how they're gonna. And stuff like that that that makes that Kenyans being more predictable. This is is just a whole different beast I mean we talked about all the unknowns but also there's just nothing. When they're very few comparable cases to be basing your modeling on and those are all different in. Pretty substantial ways and mean it the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. There was over a hundred years ago I think Clinton has changed and spends. It's are heartened to be like that cases it you know that's what happened and so eakins made. With some amount of certainty that this is gonna happen. And then you know other things that happened since likes our customers there. The other like two and then it's fifty seven's like those are all. Quite different and I mean they all have like varying different factors that means in a very different beast to model and and we in the absence of some of comparable data is just very hard to. To have that Kenyans. Certainty eat even the certainty that like we have modeling presidential elections which is still pretty large. Anemic one of the things that add. What it means that like a emergency doctor acts mount Sinai told me early on in this debt. Let me it was you know we have not been in the US affected by indexes like 68. And our health care system has changed vastly. Said Stan. In two ways that we approach health care in the blaze at our incentives have. For like Howell. The distance care and went what kinds of things we focus on you know we. For disease. Fifty years. This emphasis on looking good emphasis. Technologies to save the lives of individuals were previously not single right. But may not have the same kind of businesses in and incentives for like how you get a mass of people. Through something that affects everybody wants. That's just not what being sentenced. And so we can. You know we can say somebody. From heart failure and transplant heart into them and late keep pumping you'll be happy. The machines that can take your blood out and processes in a little machine and send it back and but we don't have the infrastructure word. Hundreds of people showing up eating a hospital for two weeks. Yeah so kind of just a fundamental lack of historical data and that's kind of the challenge. That is gonna come up with any novel viruses like the thing that makes it novel. Is that we don't have any data about it before and therefore. It makes it so much harder to model I mean. Wrapping up here what kind of lessons do you take away from. This. Experience about like the scientific method and how right I think that in general. We tend to think that like science can answer the questions that we act like if you just at a crunch the numbers you'd like just collect the status. Hit. I don't know that there's this just say show at some hot that's not true. I mean they think there what and taking away from this is the importance of sensitive subject matter expertise. I think it. There a lot of people like I have some experiences with some data analysis I know how to do this I've done models of something aunts. So I can do model of this or I can least I and I can put it on media and the vacancy and an and I think it like it certainly. Hard to do well you know that's that people have devoted their lives and and is also convenience is people are reading the looking for information they're looking for her demon to tell you something and continuing uncertainty as Maggie said I think that this is like something that's really hard fundamentally. On a human level to deal with this lack of certainty and the active. Anything higher incidents of you know hang your hat on and that and I think that requiring subject matter expertise. Is egging her any important in order to just have you know to to understand what the range of plausible outcomes so we talked. One epidemiologist this is when they're researching the peace and I was at this point in getting quite. This and he's in the models as a whole and getting tight ends. Well how we ever know anything and if there you know an endless summer miracles and into those animals had their range that you know ranges from you know something to something quite high. If you if you're trying to multiply out that uncertainty and propagate uncertainty through every parameter in the model you would end up with something like you know. Zero people who would hate to ever on in the past and that that would be your engine that would obviously be like an entirely useless. And and so I asked him like how do you idyllic and mean what would you tell me is it like. Ultimately. The uncertainties in your modular core and says to some extent the issue is that it's very hard to identified as correlation structures that house. How those variables are quietly with each other. And so you know that it might be impossible to have it and no value of this parameter but a high value of just such as doesn't. But that's something that you need expertise and now rain lake high as you know the cloning an undated an editor here don't know that because is not some expertise. And so I think back to me has been like to repair a really good example like. Trying to narrow down this impossibly huge range is something you need expertise and might seem different people. Can still make different decisions or have different ideas of what assumptions a plausible. And that's very different models and that's also important but I think you need that expertise to make its decisions and in the first place. So probably hear him the good place to say that we at 530 are not going to be putting out a Covert nineteen model and it's exactly for the reason that huge just laid out. Oh please stop. ASCII. Maggie what are some kind of finalists and here. I think. It's it comes back to the difference between like what we teach people science is in. Grade school junior high school and like what it actually is. And I think. In the kinds of science classes that most people it. It's sort of taught is a collection of facts as a collection salutes as this like. Now we know electing somebody didn't experimenting out of the facts and intimidating effect you memorize it and you wouldn't have that in your brain. Is messier and actual science it is failure it is not knowing it is happening at a range of possible options that we don't actually know which ones right. And it it's. Especially link between your in the process of doing it like you're not going to Guinness. Actual hands it's you're going to get probabilities and possibilities. Patent. That uncertainties and I think kind of becomes a psychology thing where. We EE. I think have to find ways in which as individuals Allen's reporters helping people. You know whatever we're doing we have to find needs to figure out how to deal with us and to you know that's not going away it's just it's just become better. Yeah all right well. Let's leave it there that's an important it and on so thank you Maggie. And thank you are. Thanks our hands. Thanks Galen.

