Transcript for What makes Nevada voters unique?

With Iowa and New Hampshire in the rearview mere Nevada is the next stop in the race for the democratic nominee. Like Iowa it uses up pockets instead of a primary but unlike Iowa Nevada allows residents to vote early. All of the popular happening on Saturday it will be in Pristina. Unfortunately. We weren't able to make it doubt about it this week. Still were at empire city casino by MGM resorts in Yonkers, New York. Are you got the picture. A about a pretty different from the first few states to vote. So here are some things to keep in mind about Nevada voters as they prepared a witty and in the democratic prime. First of all the data is booming it has one of the fastest growing populations Indonesia. Which means it's attracting people from other states and abroad. And about it they're having more kids. 13% of adults and about it were actually born in this state. That's by far the lowest number of all of the states. Thought we talk about Nevada voters were also talking about transplants from across the country particularly California. When newcomers move to Nevada there often settling down in cities about it is the third most urbanized state in the country. Behind California and New Jersey. 94%. And about it live in urban areas with almost three order living in the Las Vegas metro area alone. American politics are increasingly divided by geography. With urban areas and inner suburbs becoming more where you an outer suburbs and rural areas becoming won't wreck. Nevada is also an ethnically and racially diverse state in fact it's one of five states in the nation that the majority minority. About 30% of the bat and are Hispanic or Latino. While about 10% are African American and about 9%. Are Asia. White caucus goers still it up in the majority of caucus attendees in 2016. At 61 act. While Hispanic caucus stories made up when he puts. Overall the democratic electorate and about it is pretty similar to the democratic electorate nationally. Another aspect of about it that ties it to democratic politics arts union. About a ranked eighth in the nation for the percent of its workforce that is represented by unions. At sixteen per sacked. Unions and about it can play an important part in the caucus process by endorsing a particular candidate and turning out its members on caucus. This year however the culinary workers union the largest union in the state. Declined to endorse anybody. Well Nevada has trended democratic in recent years Mike New Hampshire it also has a history of libertarian policy. It's one of only seven states in the country without any contacts but it goes quite a bit forehead and an air. It's the only state in the nation where prosecution. Legal. Italy one of two states where casino style gambling is legal statewide. To be heard of the term arena divorce it's because historically Nevada has had the most lenient divorce laws in the nation. In fact during the first half of the twentieth century women moved to Reno specifically to get divorce. And perhaps that sense of female empowerment has stock. Today Nevada is the first and the only state in the nation where women make up a majority of the state legislature. So when it comes to know about as voters they're used to voting for women. One last thing to know about Nevada it it's historically hard to poll so who knows. A dark horse candidate to hit the jackpot. Remembered that subscribe to 530 A I'm used it.

