Oh everybody is looking for ways that we can use technology to try to contain the corona virus at the same time there's questions about. You know how much is too much how aggressive is too aggressive in and where's the line. How much. She's too invasive I think a wrong. Some of the least invasive. Aspects that we've seen in the US so far at least. Have been things where people are kind of already sinking gated it to. Companies to collect them and we're just sort of harnessing that and and trying to use it in a wave it helps. Track the corona virus and maybe. Act and service of mitigating and some examples of that are. Smart or monitors so you know for the past several years. People then taking their temperatures with these devices that then. Upload data to their phone in their able to kind of attract the progress in of their help then and a lot of different ways that temperatures wanna down. Well one of the novel ways that that that's been used in the crime virus is that. The temperatures. Can be uploaded into a gigantic database that don't just contain your temperatures but those of a million other people across the country. And so then you can start to kind of figure out what areas of the country what communities even. Have these spikes in in average temperature. That are abnormal compared with the kind of the usual baseline of temperatures in that area at the same time there's also just the use of cell phone data to track how effective social distancing measures have been in and one of the applications that was. In the New York Times they ran a story that that use cell phone tracking data. Through a company that that collects it on on people's phones. And they words show weighing how much the distance that people travel from their homes. Had gone down compared with the your usual rhythms over you know when in a normal period in previous years. And that's another weighty you can kind of fear public help fix. X burger someone trying to kind of put in policy. To measure this you look at and be like okay well our social distancing is working. People are going out less and we've got the data to prove it in other countries especially you look at China. You know there's a lot of more aggressive tracking in its involving the government and sort of mandatory. Acts in and things like that being put on people's phones to be able did to track where they'd end and use that in service of what they call contact tracing which is trying to figure out when someone is a confirmed corona virus patient. Being able to figure out who they've been in close proximity win in you know the previous few days or even the previous week. And then trying to track down those people and Eisley who they've been in contact with. And even in south career which we think of as being you know pretty westernized democratic country there's a lot of use. You know it's people's credit card information and and cellphone tracking defeat at basically use it used in conjunction with closed circuit. Television cameras. Tip pinpoint where a person has been at every given moment if they have the corona virus and kind of walk back to steps. And retrace the steps where they'd then to figure out who they in fact it. And South Korea is actually done a really good job may be the best. Any country so far. Containing the crime of arson and this has been one of their eight schools at their disposal. That they used for that call those are where I think as Americans we start to feel a little bit more a lot on more uncomfortable frankly. Oh win with the idea of those being put into place but at the same time there's a pretty recent poll that was conducted by at the Harris poll. Where they asked Americans if they would be in favor of having a public corona virus registry and having you know push alerts to your phone. If you were found that the year someone that was confirmed to be on that registry. And more than well more than half of Americans said they would be in favor of that so I think you know under under desperate times and under circumstances like this. Even here in the US where we where we you know tend to pride our personal freedoms. There is sort of a willingness. Tick tick give away some of those in favor. Stop in the corona bars. Now that being said that's just one poll in their other polls that maybe show Americans a little bit less. Willing to open up that that type of invasive tracking. If it means then being tracked as opposed to getting alerts about other people who might be confirmed that the fires but it shows you that that type of thought is at least being floated and agreed to in some measure by people even here in the US will look for trying to find the line of how much invasive tracking is too much I actually asked Adam Schwartz who's an attorney with the electronic frontier for an foundation which is. Nonprofit that looks into these things and and tries to kind of measure how how technologies being used against people civil liberties. And he said that there were three things that they looked at and questions that they asked one is how effective is the measure. The second one is how much would it intrude on our civil liberties and would it be excessive and then the third one is. Are there sufficient safeguards to prevent it from being used in a way that. Might extend past a crisis like this and when you look at that I mean the effectiveness is an interesting question Buckeyes. Some of these proposals that they're using in other countries wouldn't necessarily be as effective just because. Right now. Especially when we're in the earlier stages that the virus before it peaked in in places like New York. Once it's in Caminiti spread some of the contact tracing measures just. Are really even worth pursuing that much because you kind of have to go into this mentality where you assume that everyone in the community as it. Unless proven otherwise through testing. In terms of it treading on our civil liberties. That's the one we're having the idea -- i.'s data and actually having a database in the in the country. You know and being able to say. John Smith over here has tested positive for corona virus and you know we need to stay away from him we need to know when he's nearby. That's I think a little bit where it starts to become constitutionally. Questionable. Especially in conjunction with maybe in enforced quarantine where we're telling people. You know under penalty of law and I know that in Italy this is this is actually been the case where if your found to be out. And and you are up someone who is known to have had the corona virus you could face jail time. In in that regard and we haven't really seen a push for that here in America and then led the big question is about the safeguards and an especially as they pertain to things going for in the big example that people kept bringing up with me. Was the Patriot Act after 9/11 where a lot of these very invasive. And and unquestionably constitutional managers for surveillance on on private citizens were put into place. Under the auspices of fighting terrorism and and you could see it similar mindset I think when it comes to the corona virus in the crisis that right now. The problem is. A lot of those measures didn't go away even at the years after 9/11. And and you know that they were still sort of being used and are still being used. To under and it kind of a broader mandate than they were initially. Being sold to the American public as being put in place under. And if there's anything that we can learn from the history of these things it's that measures that are put into place in the middle of a crisis and and civil liberties that are kind of lost in that process. Don't tend to come back when the crisis is over I think as the virus has started to at least plateau. If not outright peak in in some of original hot spots especially like New York. We're seeing a little less of of a call for her the most invasive of these technological options to be used just Buckeyes. You know when we were before the peak. People words sort of thinking. You know we can use this technology if there's any being that we have left off the table so far that we haven't used yet but could in terms of slowing this thing down. We probably should think about doing that in and out of we started to see peak or at least plateau I think I've heard a little bit less about you know if you were cause for for this type that staying at a government to leveler and a widespread level. But at the same time we're starting C State's open things up again. Serving at against the advice of public health experts so it's not out of the question that we could see. Another series of outbreaks and and that's before you even get in the question of a second wave you know by no means are re out of the woods yet even on this wave but I think it even if things start to be under control and some of the cost to and use use more invasive tracking data. Have receded through the summer he might see. That come up again that question come up again as we go into the fall and winter if things look like they're gonna maybe have a second way. Okay.

