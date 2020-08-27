Transcript for What to watch for on night 4 of the 2020 RNC | FiveThirtyEight

And I. I. Welcome to our fourth and final might have coverage of the Republican National Convention here at 538 tonight president trop will formally accept his party's. Re nomination for president. Worlds and hear from some people close to the president has daughter of locker trumped his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as well as some leaders within the party. We're going to they're from senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. As well as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. And accurate me talk about what to expect from the evening our politics editors are Protestants and he Sarah. Picking. And senior writer and legal reporter Mary Thompson devout an area Alon. So what are you while expecting going into tonight apple based off of what we've seen the first three minutes of the convention and they'll line up that we've been given and this evening kick us often. Out so. Watson for a few things in one of the things that's really stood out to Ian anyone else who has been watching the convention for the past few nights is that there's in this really strong pro woman message. Around -- from so. Lots of people talk about how he nurtures Whitman and elevates them and app has to swat team advance the women around him. I think that's pretty clearly a response to the fact that I'm trapped is not doing so well among women. This year especially among white women a majority voted for him when he sixteen. So I'm really curious to see how it gets addressed tonight particularly by rockets from. His daughter who seems like kind of you know natural messenger for that take that message. But and also I turned himself. Does he talk about that speech how does he do it. Especially since he obviously has something eat checkered record when it comes to you women's issues and also gonna just be watching to see how old loser law and order issues are discussed it and everything that's happening in the country right now. With protests and shootings in Spanish. Last night it was really striking. You know didn't really get mentioned a lot of that was because the speeches were pre taped. But how does trump talk about it I think could tell us a lot about how tram. Is planning to deal with these issues on the campaign trail leading and where. I think a million laid out a lot of the big scenes we should be watching for tonight particularly how. Trump and the rest of the GOP continue to appeal to women as a million pointed out you know that's important demographic and his poll numbers show that he you know isn't currently doing. Well with them to think we will see repeated efforts at that you know pocket trop being prime center for one way he'll try to do that. But additionally. What I've been struck by each night at the convention is kind of the contradictory messages act play. Where it's both they want to double down on cancel culture political correctness. Having freedom of speech want the same time signaling that part of that is because it's a celebration of diversity and that the GOP can be a party. For black Americans Hispanic Americans. That said though I think a lot of last night's events for so have reading numbers in yet. But won't be overshadowed by the other two stories of yesterday rate hurricane Laurie which has continued into today and east Texas and Louisiana. But then also everything that's happened in Kenosha following the police shooting. Jacob Blake. And all eyes will of course be and the prime time hour on Trump's address how does he address that particularly as one. The alleged shooters and Tuesday night was found according to bust eats reporting at a trump does trump you know address that in any way. Or is that just a law and order message. Yeah out one thing we've seen during the other nights of convention is that there isn't quite so marched star power and I don't really means celebrities so much as I just mean high profile Republicans. A lot of the Republicans who ran in 2016. Our have not been scheduled to speak we haven't heard fraud and passed. Republican presidents or nominees tonight we are going to hear from the minority leader house majority leader in. This Saturday. I'm interested Q what you guys think of how the relationship between. Donald Trump and Donald Trump's Republican Party and essentially the old guard has come across during these three nights and what we might expect from tonight. Well I would expect that we're gonna hear a lot about judges from Mitch McConnell. Because that I mean that is like one of Trump's big promises kept at it to the old guard. You know he came in saying he was going to appoint conservative judges and justices. That's something Mitch McConnell in particular we you really cares about. End boy has he done that I mean that's a real answer Lake Success or it terms it terms campaign promises. So I would expect to hear a lot of pat. From McConnell. I'm curious what you what you're expecting to hear from McCarthy's parents are what you what you thought at how. I'm Tribe's relationship with the old guard has been presented so. Tar well sure and it's something we've commented on a couple times now. Is the absence. Political leaders within the GOP act convention rate the night for instance that senator Rand Paul spent he was the only federal legislature that evening. And that's streaking to mean I think McCarthy he's an ardent defender. The president's we'll see a lot of the same kind of messaging that we silence someone like Jim Jordan rate. That's set I'm curious for it to continue to kind of 20/20 four stakes that he sought the DNC BC RNC is way union Nikki Haley BE ten Scott on night one but senator Tom cotton seeding B keeping a close eye on that and how he's expected to talk mainly about China and Iran but how to kind of his hawkish military issues work with and the president. And promoting and second term for Trout but also promoting the EB cotton presidency in 2.4. Or read definitely saw. AA a rabbit out perhaps for point 14 from Mike Pence last night was a pretty. Forceful speech are honestly a good speech as far as Republican priorities are concerned under president trump and you know I guess. Whether we like it or not the games begin on November 4. But. You know we'll see what happens and I especially as far as any commentary is concerned surrounding. The shootings in Kenosha. Hurricane war and again will be watching how much is said about the corona virus it's been. Relatively apps and these three nights that we've seen. So far. But we'll find out tonight and of course will be back on the 530 politics podcast. Reporting a late night reaction and we're also going to be live blogging at 530 dot com. So thank you sat and think your mail yet for this preview of the evening. Think scam thanks Galen. And remember to subscribe to 538 on YouTube.

