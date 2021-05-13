A year without karaoke | FiveThirtyEight

More
We spoke to some self-professed karaoke lovers about why they feel so passionately about it and what not singing together for over a year has meant for them.
11:46 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A year without karaoke | FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:46","description":"We spoke to some self-professed karaoke lovers about why they feel so passionately about it and what not singing together for over a year has meant for them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"77653577","title":"A year without karaoke | FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/year-karaoke-fivethirtyeight-77653577"}