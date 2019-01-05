Transcript for Abby Huntsman's parents deliver birthday surprise from Moscow

government. That included Russia offering assistance to the campaign. In some instances the campaign was receptive. I have to understand exactly what that refers to. You have the report. I gave you the page from the report. I know my time is up. I'm making the chairman nervous. Attorney general William Barr up on the hill. A fairly testy moment there. The senator asked the attorney general about his testimony on April 9th which was several days after the attorney general talked directly to Robert Mueller. William Barr was asked why did he tell congress and the American people that he didn't know the concerns of Robert Mueller's team. There was reporting that several members of the team were unhappy with William Barr's testimony. Why did you say you didn't know if you spoke directly to Robert Mueller? You heard what William Barr said. He said I talked to Bob Mueller himself, not the members in that reporting. Very nuanced answer. Dan Abrams, sounded like it was a split answer there. It's a very lawyery answer. This is why I don't think they'll be able to prove that Barr, quote unquote, lied. I think there will be an explanation for everyone of Barr's comments about the Mueller investigation. He knew exactly what those questions were going to be. Exactly. I want to bring in Mary Bruce. Not only was it the exchange with senator Kris a couple weeks back, there was an exchange with senator Bob Holland. William Barr said I don't know whether Bob mule supports my you talked to the senator and he said he believes William Barr was deliberately misleading the American people. The senator said he had no doubt that was a deceptive answer from the attorney general that the attorney general was misleading congress and the American people. Democrats I talked to say they believe the impact of Barr's comments, Barr's previous testimony was misleading. When I ask if they think he lied or perjuried himself, they're stopping short of that. The view from Democrats is this letter, the new questions about Mueller's complaints about the way Barr handled his report all this does is underscore that they say the attorney general is doing the president's bidding. It's why you're sighing bill Barr being grilled so aggressively and it's why you're seeing a growing number of Democrats saying that bill Barr should resign and they need to hear directly from Mueller as soon as possible. Mary Bruce outside the hearing room. It is the attorney general on capitol hill answering questions about the decisions he made after being given the Mueller report. Mueller finding no collusion with the Russians between the trump campaign. Left open the question of obstruction of justice. William Barr cleared the president. He is the attorney general and that is his job. He'll be questioned about whether or not that should have been handed to congress. In the 11th hour before today's testimony the letter from Robert Mueller made public sent to William Barr days after the initial four-page summary. Robert Mueller made it clear he was displease with how William Barr handled that report. Our coverage continues live on ABC news digital. For Dan, Cecelia, Mary and Pierre, I'm David Muir. We'll see you on on "World news tonight." Just between us, you know what's better than mopping? Anything! At the end of a long day, it's the last thing I want to do. Well I switched to Swiffer Wet Jet and its awesome. It's an all-in-one so it's ready to go when I am. The cleaning solution actually breaks down dirt and grime. And the pad absorbs it deep inside. So, it prevents streaks and haze better than my old mop. Plus, it's safe to use on all my floors, even wood. Glad I got that off my chest and the day off my floor. Try Wet Jet with a moneyback guarantee We all care about amazing taste. That's why we've been making the best mayonnaise for over 100 years. Hellmann's. We're on the side of food. There. And now that I'm celebrating my birthday I have so much more appreciation for them, for you guys and What you did for me. I wouldn't be sitting here and wouldn't be the person I am today if it weren't for both of you. Just be honest, be good. That's whatoth of you have done with your lives and you live by example. I couldn't love you anymore for giving me what I need to know. Thank you. So sweet. We're not done yet. We know you're in the mother land. We can't let you go without asking you auestion about Is it still there? We know there's a lot of things you can't discuss. Since president trump appointed you as ambassador Russia, what are the looking at? It might come as a surprise that where we live there are beautiful talented wonderful Russians who hope for a better relationship with the united States. They live in a country that is 11 time Zones long. It takes me 10 hours to travel from Moscow to our consulate. The key to our relationship where we have differences, we just have differences we're not going to solve. They deal with values and our loyalty and commitment to nato. What we can do to make the world a better place, we can work on things like arm's control, dealing with 90% of the world's nuclear weapons that are in the hands of both world's countries. That would be a good thing. We can do something like finding where we have common interests like working on solving issues in Syria and ultimately hot spots like Venezuela. It's a big challenge. No doubt about that. I have get acid reflux working on these issues. That's where we want to take the relationship Before you go I would like you to add paper ballots instead of electronic. I understand you sent a special birthday gift for Abby, is that correct? We did. Anybody bringing it out? That's so sweet. Are these from Russia? So beautiful. My mom always says that yellow is the sunshine in your life. When I used to do the overnight shift I was up doing new reads. She would always send me yellow. That's my mom. Can I say one more thing? Yes. Jon and Mary Kaye you're doing the lord's work in the city of Satan. That's a rough job. I'm grateful someone like you is doing it. Happy birthday, Abby. Happy birthday, Abby. Thanks to Jon and Mary Kaye

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.