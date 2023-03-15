Ally Love talks about 'reclaiming agency' to become celebrity fitness instructor

The "Dance 100" host talks about her new dance competition show and her journey to become a professional dancer and star fitness instructor.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live