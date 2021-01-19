Transcript for Andrew Yang address criticism from 2-bedroom apartment comment

Yes, as you know, Andrew, new York City is the largest city in the United States. With a population of over 8 million people. And I think that's one of the reasons why the pandemic hit new York City so hard with people living in such close proximity to each other. Now you left New York City during the pandemic. And when asked why, you said this, quote, we leave in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, can you imagine having two kids in virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment and then trying to do work yourself. Many new yorkers that's exactly what they had to deal with and so they felt that response was pretty tone-deaf. Many families don't have that much space, how do you respond to the criticism that you've received because of that response? Thanks, sunny. It's 100% legitimate based upon that quote, that quote does seem tone-deaf and it was taken out of context. I was asked something specific and then that sentence looks much different in isolation. Most new yorkers know I spent most of the pandemic either campaigning for Joe and kamala to try to get trump out or in Georgia helping reverend Warnock and Jon ossoff win. Which will be tremendous for new York and demoted Mcconnell and got Schumer in the majority. I was doing what I could at that time and I'm actually really, really excited about what we got done. So, Andrew, the issues that New York City is facing right now, minority populations dealing with racial reckoning. High unemployment. Economic suffering. It's tragic. The pandemic reflects many issues that many cities across the country are suffering. It's not just New York it's other states also. Two questions, tell us three things that you'll do to turn things around and number two, if you do win as mayor, will you run for president also? Again. There are a few things that we need to do immediately to help New York City get back on its feet. We need to get a passport on our phones that says whether you've been vaccinated so you can go into a bar, restaurant, theater and make New York City a place where we can gather safely. The technology is pretty straightfoward. The second thing is, my administration's going to put $1 billion to work alleviating extreme poverty among half a million new yorkers. It's going to reduce homelessness and problems that we're spending tens of thousands of dollars per person right now. To get the small businesses back on their feet, we'll have to actually help them and so we're going to have a program to try to reopen 15,000 small businesses and restaurants within my first year because they're going to need that help. We have a host of other plans, too, but there are a lot of problems and we need to try and address frankly many of them all at once. Right, we're going to put all your information. We'll put it on our website. Always come see us. We love when you come to "The view." That's Andrew yang, y'all. We of course will be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.