Transcript for Anthony Anderson reacts to debate and discusses ‘Black-ish’ special

So Anthony, you were one of a record number of black actors nominated for emmys this year, and it led host Jimmy Kimmel in a black lives matter on stage. Yeah. So is there any question you would address the movement for racial justice at the ceremony this year? Did anyone doubt that? I don't think so. I don't know if anyone doubted that. It wasn't what I woke up thinking about doing when I was asked to be apart of the emmys. Jimmy and his team had come up with that idea, and we worked together to do it, you know, just bause we felt it was an important message to get across during the emmys. Anthony, I told you during the break I love the show "Black-ish," and I even love your real life mom and the stuff you have been doing with her even more, but listen. I want to talk a little politics. This week in the debates, Donald Trump couldn't bring himself to denounce white supremacists. How did that make you feel? What's your reaction to that? My reaction to that is if you don't believe or stand for what they -- what they're doing, denounce it. I'm pretty sure I don't stand alone with the American people who feel that that was something that should have been said. Should not be a big lift. Yeah, really. Well, Anthony, you have been protesting in the streets this summer alongside other protesters demanding an end to police brutality, and you also posted on Instagram about when you were a sophomore at Howard university and were attacked by the police yourself during a peaceful protest, and I saw those photos and they were can you tell us about that? Well, yeah. It was a peaceful protest. Coincidentally protesting the Ku klux Klan's March on Washington, D.C. Back in 1989, and I went out there as a young radical college student voicing my opinion, and whatnot and standing for what I believe, and unfortunately in the midst of all of that, you know, was attacked by nine police officers, and, you know, part of my history is part of our storytelling here on "Black-ish." So when we sat down and thought about the type of show that we wanted to create and make together, it was based on our experiences and pulling things from the fabric of our lives and the fabric of our community at large is what we're doing, and that's all apart of it. Which is why it's so powerful to watch, and right now your show "Black-ish" is tackling the 2020 election by airing two new back to back episodes this Sunday. One of which is completely animated, and you even got Stacey Abrams to guest star. Take a look. I don't need to know you to tell you that we need everyone to vote early. The important thing is making sure your voice is heard this November. Oh, that is not a problem for him. He is a very loud man. Don't you embarrass me in front of Stacey Abrams, boy! Now this is the first fully animated "Black-ish" episode. What was the inspiration behind that? You know, honestly the inspiration came from my lovely costar Tracee Ellis Ross who was still a bit concerned about returning back to work on our original start date, and she was just coming up with ways that we could still work and distance ourselves. So she came up with the idea of having an animated show that she could stay at home and do the voices from home. So that's how it -- that's how it all started, and we wanted to have a presence this fall season, especially with the election coming up because we originally weren't on the fall schedule. We were being pushed back to the top of the year, but we wanted to have something that would be speaking to our audience, especially during this election year, and so that's how it came about as well. Now what other issues will "Black-ish" be tackling in the upcoming season? Everything that we've tackled since day one of our show when we started this seven years ago, you know, police reform, change. You know, if you are not part of the problem, you're part of the -- if you are not part of the solution, you're part of the problem, and we're just going to be tackling things that affect us all, and find humorous ways to correct these wrongs and tell our story. And Anthony, I know that congrats are in order because you recently received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. The first in the midst of the global pandemic actually, and I just love this viral video of you celebrating by dancing with your son to "Go crazy." You tag your posts with #justakidfromcompton. What does this mean to you? I think it's so glorious for you P so incredible. Well deserved of course. Just a kid from Compton is who I am, you know, just a kid with a dream. I actually did my senior year of high school right across the street from where I got my star in Hollywood high school, and never in a million years did I think I would be mortalized next to the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Jay Leno, ar senior hall, George Lopez and a myriad of other people. So to be there enshrined on the concrete for eternity is truly a blessing for me, and it's exciting for my family. Oh, wow. That's wonderful. So is there anything else you want to get, Anthony, besides all this acclaim? What else do you want in life? Before we go. You mentioned that I was a nine-time Emmy nominee. I'm also a nine-time Emmy loser. So before it's all said and done, I would like to walk out of here one day with an Emmy trophy that my mother didn't put in her purse when no one was looking. That's it. All right. For "Black-ish." Anthony, pay your mama. You got to go pay her. We shall pray for you. We hope you get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.