Transcript for Anthony Daniels discusses his 'Star Wars' legacy

Taking one last look, sir, at my friends. That was the one and only c-3po from last summer's blockbuster "Star wars: The rise of Skywalker" played by the only actor to appear in every single "Star wars" movie. Every one of them. Please welcome the author of "I am c-3po," Anthony Daniels. So, I'm told that in 1975 when you met with George Lucas you were apprehensive about taking this part on. No, no, I wasn't apprehensive. I just didn't want it. I was insulted. I was a serious actor. Oh, yes. Sort of being in a robot suit disguised in science fiction, back in the day that wasn't very popular. But then you saw the check. Are you kidding? I'm still waiting. What I did see, what I did see is what you Cal a production -- Still. Still. How a character might look. It was drawn -- look at it -- by Ralph mclori. Painted. Totally I stared at that picture and it's changed my life, totally changed my life, a piece of artwork. C-3po is one of the most beloved characters in movie history of all time ever. I mean, c-3po, what can you say about it that hasn't been said? It's incredible. Why do you think he's such an iconic character? Well he, being a machine, George and the writers gave him all sorts of attributes that wouldn't normally be ascribed to a human being. At the age of six you're told to grow up, be a man, all that kind of thing. C-3po never learned this kind of thing. Just, I'm afraid, I want to go that speaks to so many of us. What's coming out now is that he really has connected with people who are a little sensitive to being out in society and so on, and people write to me and say how c-3po on the screen helped them to deal with life. That's lovely. It's a gift. Very nice. And your voice is very iconic Yeah, the voice. The voice. But I heard that George Lucas wanted a different way to go. Yeah, what does he know? . No, I didn't realize. He never said could you do like a bronx car dealer. He just said action and I went, hello, I am c-3po. Made it. But he thought he could change it afterwards, you see, because so many things get changed in post production. You can put a voice on anything. But c-3po was a kind of entire figure, voice, look, character, attitude. And I'm very grateful to get my voice in there. But he wanted a bronx car dealer? Yeah. Or taxi driver? Think of that now. I can't imagine it. I hate that. Terrible. I was telling you before, c-3po is my favorite character because I'm a little neurotic. Yes. Well, you're not alone. We're living in this society is kind of difficult these days. It's hard. "The rise of Skywalker" marks the end of the latest "Star wars" trilogy, but will he see c-3po again? He's not over. I said to J.J. When he was filming, J.J. Abrams, maybe it's time to put c-3po to sleep, you know, to give him an end. He said, not on my watch. Oh good. I like it. But one of the great things that happened is that back in the day, 1975, you couldn't have video in your home. It doesn't exist. TV studios you could have it. Now it's gone through all the iterations from laser discs to whatever and now you do have it first of all downloadable and at the end of the month you can actually buy it on disc. And here's the important thing. When you have it on disc you have control. In the movie theatre, whizes by. At home you can say I want to see Anthony Daniels in that scene again. Speaking of friends and stuff, I heard you brought some friends with you. I did. Should we bring them out? Is that all right? Yes. Can we do that? Yes. Hi, r2. He's here. Some purell, chewbacca? I don't want them getting sick either. Now, thank you, Anthony. Thank you for coming and doing this with us. What a joy. We have great news for you all. You're all going home with a digital download of "Star wars: The rise of Skywalker" and Anthony's book, "I am c-3po." We want everybody to remember the magic and have a great day. Take a little time to enjoy the view, and wash your hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.