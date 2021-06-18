Biden calls out Manchin, Sinema for stalling bill

&ldquo;The View&rdquo; co-hosts and Alyssa Farah discuss the president&rsquo;s frustration on the holdup of his infrastructure agenda, and the two senators&rsquo; clashes with activists on planes, boats and in a bathroom.

