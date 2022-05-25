Bryce Dallas Howard discusses final installment of ‘Jurassic World’

The actress tells "The View" what made her take on many of her stunts in the new movie "Jurassic World Dominion," how the franchise embraces feminism and looks back at a 2004 appearance on the show.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live