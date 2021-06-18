Condoleezza Rice remembers Colin Powell's legacy

&ldquo;Colin will be remembered for his integrity, he will be remembered for his dignity, and he will be remembered by me as just a really, really great friend,&quot; she said while guest co-hosting &quot;The View.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live