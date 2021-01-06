Transcript for Dan Abrams says 'all signs point to a likely indictment' in Trump investigation

There are legal battles happening right now that could alter the course of American history, and we're going to get into them right now with ABC news chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, and author of "Kennedy's avenger: Assassination, conspiracy, and the forgotten trial of jack ruby ". Welcome back, Dan Abrams. I think Sara has the first question. Yes, I do. Let's talk about the ongoing investigation into the trump organization. The Manhattan D.A. Has convened a special grand jury to decide whether to bring criminal charges against former president trump, executives at his company for the company itself. Now president trump has denied any wrongdoing, and calls it a political witch-hunt. No former U.S. President has ever been charged with a crime. So I want to ask you, will he be the first, and who should be the most worried? Well, look. It's great to be with you guys first of all. Look. Those of us in the news media always want to try to be careful, right? About what might happen when it comes to an indictment, but I'll tell you this. All signs point to a likely indictment. Why do I say that? First you've got the fight over former president trump's tax returns. Then you've got the hiring of a very high-profile prosecutor who is brought in to basically oversee this case. He leaves a very cushy job to work on this case, and this is his expertise. Now you have the special grand jury that's been empanelled. You don't typically get a grand jury like this unless they believe they have evidence of a crime. So all the evidence, all the signals are towards a likely indictment of someone, if not, more than one person. You know, Dan, indulge me in my skepticism, but trump has gotten away with impeachment. He's got. Away with inciting a riot at the capitol. He got away in the Mueller investigation, you know. What makes you think they're going to get him this time? There's something about this guy that he slips through because he has -- he has enablers everywhere. This is different. In each one of those cases, there was a lane, right? When you talk about impeachment, you talk about specific rules that relate to impeachment of a president and what is the standard, and when should someone be impeached. With Mueller, he was in a very specific lane on the Russia investigation, et cetera. Told you can't veer beyond that. This Manhattan V.A. In particular can investigate whatever potential crime comes across his desk, and here we're not talking about Donald Trump as president with the protections that the president has. We're talking about what Donald Trump as private citizen did with regard to real estate deals and possible bank fraud, et cetera. So in this sense he's being treated just like everybody else which makes this a very different kind of investigation than every other one you mentioned. You know what, Dan? No president has ever gone to prison. As much as I would like to see him in an Orange jump suit, I don't know if it's going to happen just because of that. They get protected. Something happens, and they avoid it. Yeah. Well, but it's not like there have been investigations like this with regard to other former presidents either, because remember you're talking about simply his conduct before he was president, and I think just sort of lumping it in and saying, well, you know, former presidents this, former presidents that. You have to look at what the evidence is, and this is a much bigger investigation than I think we've ever seen with regard to a former president. We'll see what happens, but I will just tell you that -- that all the signals, and you're right. You never know because look. They may say we're going to create a higher standard because he's the former president, and we're going to have to be even more convinced because he's the former president. That's possible that the D.A. Does that, but if you just view it as private citizen, and if there were any other case, anyone else would be telling you all signals are towards indictment. Dan, you know, we just marked the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death which made police reform a priority, but one issue stalling the George Floyd justice and policing act in congress is the call to end qualified immunity for police officers. In your view, is there real reform without ending qualified immunity for police officers? Well, yeah. I think you can have reform by for example, creating a national data base of any police officer where any action taken against him is put in the data base so officers who have been sanctioned can't go from department to department without ending no-knock warrants are dangerous for both police officers and people inside. Both would be major police reform, and I think on qualified immunity, my personal position is that the current way that it's interpreted makes it almost immunity, total immunity as opposed to qualified immunity. I would like to see it go back to some form of qualified immunity, and I say that because I think police officers do node some additional level of protection. We ask police officers to do things we don't ask ordinary citizens to do. We allow police officers things ordinary citizens can't do, and as a result, I think they should get additional protections. The way the qualified immunity has been interpreted by the court at this point has made it such it is almost effectively total immunity. Dan, in the wake of George Floyd's death, "Live pd," which was one of my favorite TV shows and a show you hosted, was pulled from the air. You said that decision was an overreaction. I agreed. Why, and are there plans to bring it back? And I should note it was the umber one show on cable for an extremely long time, and it had a huge fan base. Yeah, look. I'm certainly hoping it's coming back. I am constantly advocaing for it to come back. In an era where we talk about how important it is for police officers to wear body cams, for us to be able to see what police officers are doing, I think that it can be a real service in addition to a great show. So I'm -- I have been continuing to advocate for its return, and I remain confident that it will come back in some way, shape, or form in the near future. All right. Well, we'll come back, Dan, with more with you. We'll be right back. The ups and downs of frequent mood swings can take you to deep, depressive lows. Unusually high energy, even when depressed. Overwhelmed by bipolar I? Ask about vraylar. Some medicines only treat the lows or highs. Vraylar effectively treats depression, acute manic and mixed episodes of bipolar I in adults. Full-spectrum relief for all bipolar I symptoms, with just one pill, once a day. Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis have an increased risk of death or stroke. Call your doctor about unusual changes in behavior or suicidal thoughts. Antidepressants can increase these in children and young adults. Report fever, stiff muscles, or confusion, which may me a life-threatening reaction, or uncontrollable muscle movements, which may be permanent. Side effects may not appear for several weeks. High cholesterol and weight gain, high blood sugar, which can lead to coma or death, may occur. Movement dysfunction, sleepiness, and stomach issues are common side effects. When bipolar I overwhelms, vraylar helps smooth the ups and downs. Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Real Fruit Whole Grains And chocolatey chunks. Doing something good for yourself... Has never been this delicious. Kellogg's Special K. Some of us were born for this. To protect people. To help them save. With a Home and Auto bundle from Progressive. Ahh. I was born for this. And now it's prime time. Cut. Jamie, what are you doing? You're not even in this one. I thought it was Thursday. Sorry. -It is. -I thought -- I thought it was last Thursday. New Pronamel Mineral Boost helps protect teeth against everyday acids. Pronamel boosts enamel's natural absorption of calcium and phosphate - helping keep teeth strong, white and protected from sensitivity. New Pronamel Mineral Boost Struggling to manage my type 2 diabetes was knocking me out of my zone, but lowering my A1C with once-weekly Ozempic helped me get back in it. Oh, oh, oh, ozempic My zone? Lowering my A1C and losing some weight. Now, back to the show. Ozempic is proven to lower A1C. Most people who took Ozempic reached an A1C under 7 and maintained it. And you may lose weight. Adults lost on average up to 12 pounds. Ozempic isn't for people with type 1 diabetes or diabetic ketoacidosis. Don't share needles or pens, or reuse needles. Don't take Ozempic if you or your family ever had medullary thyroid cancer, or have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2, or if allergic to it. Stop Ozempic and get medical help right away if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, severe stomach pain, or an allergic reaction. Serious side effects may include pancreatitis. Tell your provider about vision problems or changes. Taking Ozempic with a sulfonylurea or insulin may increase low blood sugar risk. Side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may lead to dehydration, which may worsen kidney problems. Once-weekly Ozempic helped me get in my type 2 diabetes zone. Ask your health care provider how it can help you get in yours. Oh, oh, oh, ozempic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.