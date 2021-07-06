Transcript for Denise Huskins, Aaron Quinn recount kidnapping and discuss book, ‘Victim F’

During a home invasion in March of 2015, Denise Huskins were terrorized and drugged and Denise was kidnapped for ransom. But their nightmare didn't end when Denise turned up alive two days later. Instead the couple was famously accused of faking the entire abduction and labeled by the media as the real life "Gone girl." They recount their harrowing story in a new book, "Victim F: From crime victims to suspects to survivors." Welcome Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. Thank you so much fofr for joining us. Denise what you've been through is truly horrifying. We appreciate you sharing your story with us. Let's start with the night you were abducted. You were awoken in the middle of the night. What happened from there? We were awoken by a group of well organized armed a armed people. We were given goggles to blind us, head phones with prerecorded messages on instructions. We were both drugged. As the night continued on, it got worse and worse. I was eventually told I was going to be taken for 48 hours and I was put in the trunk of a car, driven for hours to an unknown location where I was held for two days continuously drugged and raped twice. Aaron, you were told not to call the cops or Denise would be harmed. But ultimately you made the decision to call 911. Then you went from victim to prime suspect in her disappearance. Can you explain what happened Yes. The kidnappers had set up a camera to monitor me and also put a mirroring app on my phone. They said if I called police, they would kill Denise. As it went on, I realize the camera wasn't fully operating. I believe my best choice was to call. When I went to the police department to give a statement, they stripped me naked and took pictures and subjected me to 18 hours of interrogation where they said I was a murderer, I had killed Denise, there was no kidnapping that happened. Either I needed to confess to this and say it was an accident or, if I kept denying it, they would paint me as a cold, calculated murderer. Denise, at this point you were still being held captive, now hundreds of miles away. You say that you thought you were going to die, and you were sexually assaulted while in captivity. But then, two days later, you were driven back to your parents' hometown and set free. What was going through your mind at the time? I mean, I was really more than anything in shock and disbelief. For those two days I was convinced it was the end of my life and I had to make peace with that. So, being physically free, I couldn't really trust it, especially because before I was released I was threatened, not just me, but my family. I was told you're probably going to talk to the police. There's two things you can't say to the police. Anything about us being in the military or anything about the sexual assaults. I felt like no matter what I would be under the captive of them for the rest of my life. Anything I said would cause harm to my family. It was just a really difficult place to be. Denise, when you were found alive two days later, authorities immediately doubted your story. In fact, Vallejo police held a press conference the same day you were released where they publicly shamed you, suggested you were lying about your story and said you owed the community an apology. The media described you as the real life "Gone girl," implying that you staged your own kidnapping, and that label stuck. How painful was it to withstand this treatment from the police, the media and the public on top of trying to cope with what you just survived? Yeah, I mean, that label the real life "Gone girl" was probably the greatest insult of my life. I spent my life dedicated to my studies. I have a doctorate in physical therapy so I can help people. That time in captivity the thing that grounded me and gave me strength and hope was the thought of returning to my life, to the people in it and the things that gave me meaning which was my job. Having the police lie like that and completely destroy my name and reputation and anything that I could return to that could help me start to heal, I mean, it was just completely lost, completely broken. I mean, the only thing that really kept me going was having Aaron by my side and also the support of family and friends. Aaron, your names were only cleared after the assailant struck again several months later. Can you explain how that happened? Yeah. We did our best to try to get the police to investigate this crime. Denise, even after they labeled her as a hoaxer, she went to the police for two days of questioning. We knew these guys were dangerous. Unfortunately one of our aye say Atlantas attacked another family. They were able to fight him off. The detective from Dublin, misty, did the except opposite of what Vallejo did. She went above and beyond and tracked him down. When they went to his home where Matthew muller was staying, they found my laptop, a blonde hair that was similar to the swim goggles we wore. No one in Dublin had long blonde hair. Eventually she traced him to our crime. If it wasn't for her and her partner, I don't know where we would be. Our reputations wouldn't be restored. I don't know if we would be working. She saved our lives. Yeah. She's a true hero for us.

