Education Secretary Cardona discusses the biggest issues facing American education

Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona tells “The View” how his department is addressing the teacher shortage, antisemitism and Islamophobia in schools and the reversal of affirmative action.

November 17, 2023

