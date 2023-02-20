Elizabeth Banks discusses 'outrageous premise' of 'Cocaine Bear'

The “Cocaine Bear” director shares how the movie came to be and tells “The View” co-hosts how her two sons inspire her activism.

February 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live