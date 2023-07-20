Greta Gerwig tackles the 'complex' story of Barbie in new movie

The director and co-writer of the movie "Barbie" tells "The View" why she wanted to tell all parts of the iconic doll's legacy and what led to the casting of the movie.

July 20, 2023

