Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

that Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Yeah. Even though his lawyers were asking for five years because his life has already been so ruined. Oh, is that so? Wow. And he's an older man and he shouldn't -- well, you know, if you keep your business where it's supposed to be, people are not going to come for you. Just don't sexually assault Can you break down the 23 years? What's that about? He had two counts. One was an exposure of up to 25 years. One had an exposure of up to four years, and really he had an exposure of up to 29 years which tells me this judge gave him almost the maximum. Almost. The prosecution in this case in a letter to the judge outlined six prior bad acts, and not just the things he was convicted of, and the things he was accused of. You had people like Annabella sciorra testify to. She alleged he raped her too. Yes. I think the judge considered all that, and gave him almost a life sentence. He's 67? He has four more counts he has to face in Los Angeles. He has to go to L.A. Now. I think -- I think you're probably not going to get out. I know. I don't think so. You know what he said in court today? You said that men facing allegations in the me too movement are being accused of, quote, things that none of us understand, end quote, saying he was confused by the rape case about to put him in prison. A lot of men are losing due process. I'm worried about this country. You just had due process. You just had due process. He still doesn't get it. Because in his mind, it was consensual because he has a psychosis. There's something wrong with his head. He still doesn't get it. All these men think it's consensual. You're not letting him off the hook because of something in his head you're saying? No, no, no. There's something wrong with people like that. I did twice and I keep thinking about it in my head because he was such a -- and nothing. It was in public and, like, whatever, but he was such a physically intimidating man. Huge. Large and tall, and I remember even at the time. One time I was on a date and the guy I was on a date with knew him -- Not him? No. The man knew him and he came over and I remember him being, like, I know Meghan McCain, and nothing has ever happened, but I remember at the time being, like, that's kind of like a weird -- it wasn't like it's a pleasure to meet you, so I can't imagine if you are an actress or somebody coming up, and I don't compare any experience at all, but it's weird to think about. It stuck out in my head, because there are some men you meet space isn't a boundary. And Ronan farrow, win all the awards and get everything because this is his doing and he's really looking out for women in the country and we have to give it. NBC tried to kill this story from him. That's a good reminder. Sorry. We were talking about Chris Matthews last week, you know, who basically didn't -- I don't believe, and you can correct me. I don't think he touched anybody and didn't intimidate anybody, but he said to a girl, you look gorgeous or something, and I could fall in love with you. They felt he sexually harassed. People were saying my stance is too strict. It's cancel culture, et cetera. I was thinking, why is it that a girl would not like that? Or a young woman would not like somebody saying, I can fall in love with you? It's flirting. It's flirting. Sometimes you don't want to be flirted with by some guy you don't know. There's a difference between flirting and rape. It's not on the Weinstein scale at all. There's a scale. There is a difference between inappropriately flirting which was totally wrong and I agree it was inappropriate, and a serial rapist. Do you think Chris Matthews should have been -- Yo. I don't think so. I took heat for it. 