Transcript for Hayley Arceneaux shares how surviving cancer prepared her for SpaceX mission

As a kid, Hayley Arceneaux dreamed of being an astronaut, but was sidelined after being diagnosed with cancer at just 10 years old. Now at 29, this survivor is about to become the youngest American to reach the stars as part of that spacex crew on the first all-civilian mission into orbit. That's also shooting to raise $200 million for St. Jude's children's hospital. Please welcome Hayley Arceneaux. First of all, welcome to "The view," and second of all -- Thank you. Hayley, sunny has the first question. Yes, thanks, whoop. I'm just so excited, Hayley, about this. This mission is scheduled to launch this September, and when it does, you'll become, wow, the youngest American ever to go to space. I just want to know, how are you feeling? Are you feeling excited, nervous? I would imagine there's a lot of training thats to go into a trip like this. I am so excited. So from the moment I got this phone call, out of the blue in early January asking me to go to space, I just have been so excited, so ready for this, and you're right. It's a lot of training, which actually has been so much fun learning about something that's completely outside of my day-to-day, but soon I'm going to be the youngest American to go to space, but also what I'm really excited about is I'm going to be the first pediatric cancer survivor to go to space, and the first person with an internal prosthesis because of my leg. I'm very excited to show all these kids going through cancer treatment what they can do too. Hayley, you were inspired to become an astronaut after visiting nasa headquarters with your family. We have a great photo right I get it. I went to space camp, but I was always really bad at math, so it was never an option for me. Can you tell me how your cancer prepared you for this latest challenge? I was diagnosed with cancer at age 10, and getting that cancer diagnosis, I remember when the doctors told me I had cancer. You just burst into tears and I kept saying, I don't want to die. I don't want to die. Because at age 10, everyone I had known with cancer had passed away. I was walking into St. Jude's and I felt hope. I felt like I was going to be okay and get through this. I spent a year at St. Jude. I underwent some intense chemo, and then had surgery to remove the bone cancer and save my leg through this really innovative technology that St. Jude had, and that year that I spent going through cancer treatment at St. Jude was actually the most important year of my life, and I think it definitely made me who I am, and made me tough because of it, and I think in a way it prepared me to go to space. Hayley, the trip was sponsored by billionaire Jared isaacman, and none of you on board are professional astronauts. You're all civilians. Is this something you ever imagined you could do? Tell us what it was like when they called you and said, hey, want to go to space? That's literally what they I get this phone call. St. Jude said they wanted to talk to me about a unique opportunity, and they start telling me about this first all-civilian mission to space and how it's being used as a fund-raiser for St. Jude, and I was absolutely shocked when they asked me if I wanted to go with them to space, and immediately I said yes, and I said, let me check with my mom. I called my mom and then my brother and sister-in-law are aerospace engineers and my family was so supportive and just getting to be this first all-civilian mission to space, and what it means for everyone coming after it, it's incredibly exciting to be part of. Hayley, you are now a physician assistant at St. Jude which I understand has been a dream of yours since you finished your treatment there. This mission is also giving back to St. Jude, right? Can you explain how? We are aiming to raise $200 million for St. Jude which is incredible because patients cured at St. Jude never receive a bill. I had incredible treatment. I had this state-of-the-art surgery to save my leg, and I'll never know how much it cost because I never received a bill. All this money the going to these kids and helping find cures for pediatric cancer and share these cures all over the world, and so we have this website, stjude.org where people can make donations or start their own fund-raising page, and win really cool prizes as they're winning money including to our launch in two months. We definitely need everybody's help to get us to our $200 million goal. So you're going to be orbiting the Earth for three to four days. Tell us more about the kind of training that you have been doing to prepare given that none to of you are professional astronauts, and also what will you be doing while you're up there floating around in space? So our training process is about six months total, and while we're not nasa astronauts, we will be certified commercial astronauts about it. It's really about the academics, and learning the ins and outs of our spacecraft, and the classics a tro naught training, and next week we have water survival training, a what's really fun is our commander Jared has had some ideas on top of the spacex training to really bond us as a crew. We hiked mt. Rainier, together, and stayed on the mountain for three days, really going out of our comfort zone, and in a few months, we're going to do fighter jet training and get our bodies used to G forces and on top of this, I'm the medical officer for this mission. So I'll have some additional medicine training. While we're in orbit, we are going to be doing some research and really trying to understand the radiation effects. We're going to be going deeper, higher into space than they have been in about 15 years, and that comes with a different radiation profile. So trying to really understand that as future missions are going to be going deeper, deeper, eventually to Mars, and so we're going to be doing cognition tests while we're up there, taking blood and all kinds of samples, and also testing the microbiome, seeing what the bacteria does in our skin. Let me ask you something. How do you feel about other billionaires like Richard Branson and Jeff bezos going into space as well? How do you feel about that? I think it's so exciting that more and more people are getting to experience space. My crew was together as we watched Branson take off next week, and we'll be together watching bezos tomorrow, and we are so excited that space travel is being opened up. I personally am so excited because until missions like this -- until my mission, I could have never been a nasa astronaut with the rod that I have in my leg, and now that space travel is being opened up, you no longer have to be physically perfect to go to space, but what I'm especially excited about, and how our mission is different is we're going to be orbiting, and spending three days in space, participating in research and going through some really extensive training to get us there. This is really exciting, Hayley, and we will continue to watch in awe of you and what you're about to start doing. I'd imagine all of the research about the rod in your leg and seeing how that is affected. It's really going to be amazing. We're very proud of you, and we want to say thank you for visiting us, and for more information on Hayley's mission to support St. Jude, visit our website, and we'll send you where you need to be, and good luck to all of you who are going up with Hayley. We'll all be watching.

