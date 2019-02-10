Transcript for Hillary Clinton calls Donald Trump an ‘illegitimate president’

This guy is still obsessed with your email to talks about it constantly this isn't just with her and yeah he's had accessed with half. Would you know and Ellis soda then they chanting lock her crap I mean he has every criminal work contaminant worried about locking you want but can't what do you make of that. Well I think three things first. I do think that he knows. That. He's an illegitimate president. And because. He wouldn't. Very. Insecure about it. Look what he's trying to do now in part of the Ukraine. Scandal that is slowly coming to light is he's trying to figure out how to say no no it wasn't the Russians even though our intelligence. Community and everyone has looked at this said yeah I yet was the Russians are trying to say no somehow it was you know field you know Obama Hillary whoever. So he is he's obsessed with. The fact that. He was helped a lot. In the week president is email can't handle the I think he can't handle but the second thing is he. He accuses other people. Of doing what he does yes Virginia and I didn't understand that projection I didn't understand that originally and I know I was so Ottoman you accuse people all these things. And that's like central part of his personality yes and then thirdly I just think that he is someone who tested. Dominate. And be you know the only voice in the room and the biggest guy on the block the master of the universe. And he can't stand any kind of questioning or any kind of dialogue between hot. It I had the great great pleasure both working with Abbey's dad and Megan's dad and you know true American patriots the leaders of the highest order and we always agree. But boy. You have a terrific conversation about. What the options were and how best to proceed and you'd walk away friends you'd walk away as colleagues and now all of a sudden we have a president. Who gets rid of people who I disagree with them who tries to silence people who is sending our attorney general apparently willingly on. This round the world trip to make up stuff to let try to prove that his election wasn't influenced by the Russians. So I just think that it's a whole. Constellation of problems storm. And he's helped and aided and abetted by these Republican leaders who don't. That could cool until it counts on any of it well you know in the book we highlight Margaret Chase Smith a Republican. Woman senator from Maine in the 1950s. Who was the first and for a long time only Republican senators stand against Joseph McCarthy yep it was a lonely position for her she went to the Florida senate I mean I I just get goosebumps because having bet in the senate you've unity go to try to make an important statement. She went to the for the senate she was actually on the little. Subway car that takes you from the office buildings to the capital and Joseph McCarthy got into the car. And he let juries are Margaret you gonna go make a speech an inch as yet Joseph you're not gonna like it. And she made at a speech calling him out since and really calling her party to take action against him which eventually they did. And so you'd you need people like that now him you know you need to have a whole rest of any gun well I hope so I hope that. You know I hope like when you know John McCain gave that thumbs up because it was the right thing to do even though his. His party in the senate was and in favor of that and obviously the White House wasn't. I hope will see. Some Republican voices we've seen a few. Murmuring is out of the house. People saying this is troubling this is something we need to worry about.

