Transcript for John Delaney doesn't think Green New Deal is 'right way forward'

So you are a capitalist, a successful one, an unapologetic one, and you say some of these socialist poiies are intellectual dishonest. We heard Bernie Sanders talk about democratic socialist. Are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren being dishonest? Are they lying? I agree with many of the things senator Warren is saying for example but I think on many of these things, yes, they're being dishonest. I think the medicare for all proposal is at its core intellectually dishonest. It does take health care away from 150 million Americans and forces them to get a plan with the government. The other problem is if you go to every hospital in this country and ask them how it would go if all the bills were paid at medicare rates, they would all say we would close because medicare doesn't pay the cost of health care. How is that addressed? Besides medicare, what other thing are they dishonest about? She has a plan for the student debt. Well, I think it's hard to just write off the student debt. I mean, why don't we write offer the national debt at some point, right? We definitely should make student loans way more affordable. We should have free community college. She's talking about taxing the Uber wealthy. Two cents on the dollar over $500 million a year or something. And we would eradicate that. What would we do about that? Let him answer. Cut the rates on the student loans, give more opportunities for kids to refinance their loans into programs where they only pay a percentage of their income. So if they go work for Google, they pay their loans off fast, but if they go do community service, they probably never pay them off. Those are common sense we also need more in early childhood education. We can't have the entire focus be on college. There's a lot of things we need to do there but every kid in this country should have pre-k. It's the best investment we can make. Universal pre-k. You know what's really important, zero to 3. A lot of poor kids start kindergarten and have heard one-third the words that other kids have. It is struck tourally unjust. We got to put resources -- yeah, they do. The little ones are too small to fail. We have to support them. Since this is your first time joining us, I wanted to get your quick two-sentence take on some of the most important issues for voters in 2020. We do a policy speed round. Graelt. Ready. Closing the racial wealth gap, reparations. Not for cash reparations. I don't think it's the right way forward but fixing public education so it's funded ek watt blee, early childhood, affordable housing and getting at the struck tourally racist institutions in our society is how we make a difference. Immigration. Comprehensive immigration reform is going to be in my first 100-day agenda. Green new deal. I don't think it's the right way forward. What I would do is a carbon tax, take all the money and give it back to the American people in a dividend. I introduced that in a bipartisan basis, Democrats and Republicans in congress, and then I would make massive investments in innovation. We need battery technology, new transmission technology, and I want to launch a new new industry called direct air capture which is machines that take carbon out of the the technologies are proven. Last one, Hyde amendment. We should repeal the Hyde amendment. I'm pro choice and if the Hyde amendment exists, women can't get the health care they need.

