Transcript for Kaley Cuoco on becoming a New Yorker and new marriage

It's a mix of cocktail. You were born and raised in L.A., but you will spend the next few months here. Yeah. I Luke it. I have a place in Brooklyn. I'm really obsessed. I'm shooting here and I love it. I just love the area, and I'm actually -- my apartment building is right between a dog park and a rabbit rescue. So it's, like, built for me. I'm the girl that goes and sits in the park and watches the dogs run around like a creeper so I can get kind of my fill, and then I go into the pet store and I see the rabbits. Yeah. It's been -- worked out really You have to take them home one of these days. I grew up here, but I have been to L.A., and it's different from New York. I mean, besides nobody has gray hair there -- That's true. Yeah. People here don't bother you. They don't annoy you. Do you know what I mean? I noticed that. Do people bother you at all? I do not get recognized here at all. Even when I'm trying to get recognized. They recognize you, but they don't bother you. They don't bother you. They pretend they don't recognize you. My husband -- we were in this cool bar in the middle of no wrrks and it took us forever to get there, and I walk up to the bouncer and we were the only two, and I didn't have my I.D. And he goes, you need your I.D. My husband's looking at me and he's, like, don't do it. I was, like, do you know who I am? Karl's going like this. He goes, no. He had no idea. I'm, like, can I Google myself? Can I show you? He did not care at all. No. They do not care. I would literally pay somebody to ask me for my I.D. They always ask for an I.D. When you don't look old enough. Somebody, 20 bucks I'll give you if you ask for my I.D. It was a compliment. I'll take that. Well, you and your husband got married in June of last year. Congratulations. Thank you. Thank you. Ah. Really cute. You made a lot of news when you mentioned that you weren't living together yet, and you even battled divorce rumors. That seems crazy. Every day. Every day. Every day? What the hell is wrong with everybody? I don't know. I don't know why it's so interesting to people to talk about my -- Because they know who you are. Not in New York. I guess Karl wanted to fight back and he posted an Instagram photo declaring his love for you? Karl and I like to go at each other on Instagram. He's actually developed his own little social media following. He's very proud of himself, but these are the flattering photos he posts of me. Real love. Yeah, it's real love. I made headlines saying that we don't live together yet, and people went crazy. They couldn't believe it. Because of work and I think this like that? Yes, exactly. Because of work and his business and his horses are, like, a few hours away from where I was currently living and we're actually building our house together right now. We haven't been under the same roof, but by the way, it's been working great. I love it. That can make for a happy marriage. We love it. I don't know why people have such an issue. Why does anybody care what anybody else is doing, and how they live or how old anybody is? Live and let live. Got to be you. You started speaking about rabbit rescues. I love animals. I heard you are obsessed. You have chickens? I have 16 chickens. I have two dogs. Two cocker spaniels as well. She's looking into mini horses. Mini horses and mini goats. You have dogs and horses. You have rabbits and you have those. I have everything. In Brooklyn? Yeah. Where are all these animals? Look. Look. Oh my gosh. Look. That's in Brooklyn. That's not in Brooklyn. Look. Guys, it's a farm at my house. They are trained. They are. I have got to get that. Can you believe this rabbit? That's my little love. He's, like, very human. You can potty train a rabbit? My rabbit is litter box trained. They're like cats. Better than most men I know. I know. I know. He's a rarity. He's very special. I haven't met another rabbit like him, I have to say. Okay. So you are -- let's talk about your new show. You are the voice of Harley Yes, psychotic Harley Quinn. Crazy. It's not exactly a children's cartoon. Not for children. No. This is very rated "R." It's very extreme. Insay. When they offered this to me a little while ago, I thought this will be such a cute show. It will be fun. It's a little edgy. It has turned into something on a whole other level. Tell us. It's completely crazy. It's a lot of bad language. Very edgy, not for kids, but it's incredibly grounded, like, she's doing the crazy things with the joker and headed off to get a coffee with her friend. Is this for late teens? Late, late teens. Depends what you want your kids to watch. Cussing and edgy. Sounds like "The view." It's funny. It's really, really fun and you can binge watch it. It's been a fun show. I wanted to ask you. We talked about the pay gap so

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.