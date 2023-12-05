Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reports of Hamas engaging in sexual violence

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that using rape as a weapon of war is “reprehensible” and the Biden administration maintains that Israel "has the right to defend itself."

December 5, 2023

