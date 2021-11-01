Transcript for Ken Jennings reminisces about Alex Trebek, discusses ‘The Chase’

Well, we're told that you have always loved game shows and you have been obsessed since you were a little kid. Is this kind of making your stomach go upside down when you start thinking, oh my goodness? I'm hosting "Jeopardy!" Yeah. Hosting game shows for my mom and dad as a kid by, like, drawing the family feud board on my little chalk board, that was a lot easier than trying to fill in for Alex trebek, you know, the greatest game show host ever in his space. It's an honor, but it's a really stressful one. Now on "The chase," you and fellow "Jeopardy!" G.O.A.T.S James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter act as the chasers trying to stop contestants from winning large sums of cash. Do you guys feel you get to show more of your personalities in this format versus "Jeopardy!"? Yeah. That was something I realized last year on the "Jeopardy!" G.O.A.T. Tournament is that when you are comfortable enough with the show, you know, we could play the game at a very high level and goof around like between each other, and it was really kind of fun. James Holzhauer loves doing that kind of meme wrestling blow hard schtick and he's so good at it. I thought, this is a really fun way to play a really serious trivia show, but "The chase" lets us do that because we all have to be the bad guys. We're trying to keep these nice contestants from winning money and it's kind of rough. The nicest bad guys ever, I must say, but do you have a favorite memory of Alex from your 15-plus-year friendship? There was a great moment in a tournament about ten years ago where the contestants were nervously talking before the show, you know, behind these lecterns, we could take off our pants and nobody would know. Alex must have been listening because he says, host of "Jeopardy!" Alex trebek and he walks out in his boxers, and I don't think I've ever laughed so hard in my life. That really, really cut the tension. Oh. That's very funny. Did he really do that? Oh my god. Yeah. Yeah. Ken, I have to ask you a little uncomfortable question. Over the holidays, you apologized for some insensitive past tweets. What have you learned since then after tweeting that? You know, I believe that people should always be held accountable for the things that they say. That seems like common sense to me, an you know, on social media over the years, I have had a pretty good track record, but there were certainly times when I got a little hot headed about the events of the day and didn't take a second to cool down before tweeting or, you know, I had an off the cuff thought that seemed like a funny joke in my head and then looked awful when I saw it on the screen, and, you know, those are easy mistakes to make, but I really regret them because it's easy to take a second and think it through before you put something on the internet for millions of people, and that's kind of how I want to be going forward. Joy? Tweeting is like holding a firecracker sometimes. It really is a scary thing. You have to be careful, I know. Let's talk about this. You know, "Jeopardy!" Has broad appeal I've noticed. I have been watching it for years and years and years, and it doesn't matter what your political views or demographics are. Everyone just loves "Jeopardy!" Or if you like the show, you will love the show is how I see it. Why do you suppose that is? Most people -- most have different, you know, people don't like it for this reason or that reason. Not this one. Yeah. "Jeopardy!" Has an amazing following in red state. It has an amazing following in blue states. It's this universally agreed upon place where America comes, like, at the same time every weekday, and questions have answers and accuracy and truth matters. It's a really amazing thing, and it's a respite from, like, all the day's drama. It never changed over the years, so it's still a ritual for when you watch it, you're, like, time traveling. You remember watching it with your grandma or your friends at college, or whatever it is. You remember better times and whether America is having a great year or really kind of a tricky, turbulent one, "Jeopardy!" Is still "Jeopardy!" And I'm going to try to still honor that as long as I have anything to do with the show. Now ken,t pains me to discuss this, but I experienced a crushing loss on "Jeopardy!" Which to this day, I blame on my buzzer. Look at her face. Is there a certain buzzer rhythm that I should know about? Do you have any buzzer tips for me? Should I play the game again? Because there is something to the buzzer thing. No. Isn't there? You get locked out if you press the buzzer before the answer. Ken, answer the question before she goes off. Go ahead, Ken. Sunny, I want you to stop living in shame. The buzzer is tricky. I have been there. You can't just buzz whenever you know it. You have to wait for the host to finish reading the clue, and at that point your buzzer's live. If you buzz in even a tiny bit before that, you get locked out for a fraction of a second, and that's why you see people like sunny going, why isn't this working? Sunny, you are a walking meme. That's all I think. Because I knew all the answers. I knew all the answers before Ana Navarro knew them, but I got locked out. Oh, really? Another person that knows a lot of the answers is Ken so since he is the greatest trivia mastermind known to man, we thought we wanted to test your knowledge of all things "The view" because I know it's probably an expertise. This is "The chase" "The view" edition. You have 60 seconds to answer view-related questions. It's all right/wrong. This is a new skill for you. You have to go with it. Okay. Okay, go. Whoopi is 1 of 16 people to receive all four major entertainment rewards referred to by what acronym? Egot. Correct. In 2019, "The view" was deemed the most important political TV show in America for most pulitzer prizes? "The New York Times." Correct. Joy named her dog after which former presidential candidate and longest serving independent in congress? Bernie Sanders. Correct. Comedian Michael Ian black co-authored "America, you sexy bitch" with which co-host? Meghan McCain. Correct. This is what species? Bees. Regis Philbin was what? Sara Haines. You better have gotten that Ana that are voe moved from what country? Nicaragua. Correct. Which guest? Wow. Joann Lawrence. Tom Selleck. You got nine right. I'm really impressed with you right now. So close. So close, say rap. So you don't get to leave here with the title of "View" trivia G.O.A.T., but that's all right because your other G.O.A.T. Status still holds true. It takes nothing away from that. I guess my beef with Tom Selleck takes it. Yes. Extraordinary. Yes, it does. Listen, Ken Jennings. Thank you for coming and hanging with us today. You can catch him hosting "Jeopardy!" Tonight, and "The chase" airs Thursdays at 9:00 P.M. Right here on ABC, and we

