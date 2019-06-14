Kevin Bacon talks 'City On A Hill' and 30 years of marriage

More
The actor discusses his new show and shares a clip of him and wife Kyra Sedgwick's duet together.
4:00 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kevin Bacon talks 'City On A Hill' and 30 years of marriage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:00","description":"The actor discusses his new show and shares a clip of him and wife Kyra Sedgwick's duet together.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"63718641","title":"Kevin Bacon talks 'City On A Hill' and 30 years of marriage","url":"/theview/video/kevin-bacon-talks-city-hill-30-years-marriage-63718641"}