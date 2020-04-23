Transcript for Las Vegas mayor wants to reopen casinos amid pandemic

As the country battles when it's safe to reopen for business, las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman told Anderson cooper she's ready to roll the dice now. Take a look. So you don't believe there should be any social distancing? You don't believe -- Of course, I believe there should be. Of course. I'm a rational -- How do you do that in a ka see know? That's up to them to figure out. I don't own a casino. We're in a crisis health-wise, and for a restaurant to be open, or a small boutique to be open, they better figure it out. That's their job. That's not the mayor's job. You know, I performed in Vegas for years. We've done "The view" in Vegas. Every one of us has spent time in Vegas. This is the most insane thing I have ever heard, and as a -- I mean, I look at what the mayors are doing around the country to keep their city -- cities, you know, safe and great, and then this woman is saying, well, I don't know what to tell them. They have to figure it out. What the hell? Meghan, you love Vegas. Would you want to go anywhere near a casino right now? Yeah, I do. I think everybody knows that I try and go to Vegas two or three times a year depending on -- obviously we can't right now. I watched this yesterday, and this is one of those interviews that, like, went viral for all the wrong reasons, and I actually did a little research afterward because I was so flabbergasted by her answers, and she's 81, mayor Goodman. So she is in the box of the highest likelihood of someone who would get the virus, and possibly getting really sick and it being dangerous for her. She reminded me of one of those teachers in middle school that you used to have that was, like, such a jackass and trying to talk to Anderson coop NER, like, this really reduct I have way. Anderson cooper, no matter what you think of him, he's one of the most famous journalists in the world. He was asking questions, if you are going to put your constituents in possible danger, and possibly put their lives at risk, how are you going to make this okay? She said, that's not my job. You're the mayor of Las Vegas. That's exactly entirely your job to figure it out, and I just thought it's the worst of the worst of the worst of the kind of politicians in this country, and I have said many times on this show, I have been having, like, this existential awakening that there are really, really horrible people in office, and this woman for me is, like, patient zero, not to use a medical term, but she's just the worst example of someone, and she'll probably end up losing something over this because again, it was just so egregious. Let's just hope it's not her life. We don't want her to -- No. Of course, not. We don't want anyone to go what people are going through. Of course, not. Her job. That's why I was clearing it joy, how can these politicians take risks with the people who put them in office? Listen. I'm thinking there may be a role for her in the white house. She's really -- she fits right in there, you know? You better watch your back, kellyanne Conway. Listen. Nobody loves a casino more than I do, okay? Maybe whoopi. You're the only other person I know that loves it, and I tell you I wouldn't set foot in a casino right now if they guarantee me blackjack every hand, okay? Let's talk about flip-flopping let's go back to him, my favorite subject. I know. First, he tweets out that maybe they should open up the states and let everybody go out and get a tattoo on their butt, okay? Go do it, and then yesterday, no, no, no. I disagree with Kemp. I disagree with Georgia. I don't think it should be name. Make up your mind and stop flip-flopping. Do you want people to die or don't you want them to die? This is your decision right now, president trump. I hope you're listening. So Nevada governor Steve sisolak says none of what the mayor is going to happen. You say that's the problem here, sunny, is that the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing, and neither one seems to be on the same page. Yeah. I mean, it's a significant problem because we're getting all of this disjointed information, this misinformation. No one seems to be on the right now, you know, people are now losing their trust in their leaders. They're losing their trust in their government. It certainly starts from the top down, right? Because we're getting all this crazy information from trump, but I think, you know, it has been this significant concern about the economy, about people going back to work, and that certainly is why the Las Vegas mayor as crazy as it was, Anderson cooper's head looks like it was going to explode. He's a friend of mine so I know what he was thinking. You know, bottom line is Fauci on "Good morning America" just said the worst thing that could happen is to have this setback. You reopen too soon, and we're not going to have an economic recovery, and so people have to understand we know everyone is hurting. It's up to the government at this point to step in and make sure people have unemployment benefits, makeure that they get their packages, make sure they have health insurance, and they're not doing the right thing, and that's why you're hearing the fear from people like this Las Vegas mayor. By the way, at 81, she looks fantastic. I had no idea she was 81. I didn't know either. She's a maniac, but she looks great. Yeah. But here's the deal. So what? We all -- we're all saying on this show, you can't put people's lives in danger because if you do, you run the risk of not only sending people back home the try to quell the thing again, but now you put us further along. So we've got the really be strategic in how we do this, and maybe, you know, maybe it's time for some changes, you know, in the government because you can't have a mayor saying, I don't know what you are supposed to do. You can't do that. You're the mayor of the -- like Meghan said. You're the mayor of Las Vegas. You should know what you're supposed to do. You should be concerned about all the workers you're then going to put in danger. What the hell? You know?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.