Transcript for LeVar Burton says he ‘absolutely’ wants to be permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ host

You know I miss this man. I was always happy to lend an ear to my former "Enterprise" crewmate Levar Burton. Now, after a career of making landmark TV from "Roots" to "Star trek" to "Reading rainbow," he's a natural fit to guest host another iconic show, "Jeopardy!". Please welcome my friend, Levar Burton. Very distinguished. Hello, darling. Hello, whoopi. I haven't seen you for way too long. It's nuts. The fact you've been the hands down favorite to guest host "Jeopardy!" Was extraordinary to see. 250,000 people signed an online petition to get you that slot. I mean, it must just knock you out that people adore you, aye adore you. Not just every day folks. Actors, writers, everybody. How cool is that? It's such a wonderful feeling to be at the center of that much grace. You know what that feels like. You are beloved, right? Well, not everybody beloves me. Some, maybe. None that I married. Joy, it's you. Yes. So, Levar, I know that you're a long-time fan of the show because I know that you ever won celebrity "Jeopardy!" In 1995. Don't tell sunny. She gets the vapors when she hears things like that. You tweeted that hosts "Jeopardy!" Would be your dream job. So everybody wants you there. Are you throwing your hat into the ring for a permanent gig? Absolutely. Besides that, do you think that because of what whoopi just pointed out that you then have a leg up on the situation? Everybody wants you there. Here's what I believe, joy, I do -- you're right. For a long time, 2013 I tweet Ford the first time how much I would love to have that job when Alex retired. More than anything, I'm eager to put my skills up against those of anyone else in contention and then let the chips fall where they may. The important thing for me is I have an opportunity to compete for the job. That's all I wanted. You've been a life long children's literacy advocate and as the iconic host of "Reading rainbow" for over 25 years, you taught an entire generation of kids that reading is fun. Now you have a podcast for adults called Levar Burton reads. Tell us about that and where did your love of reading come from. Well, my love of reading came directly from my mother. In Irma's house you had to read or you were persona nongrata. I read a short story in every podcast episode. Reading aloud is one of my favorite ways of story telling. I get to maintain a relationship with that generation that grew up around the show. I'm engaging with them and their imagination. I think this current generation, they live such busy lives that they forget to feed themselves in a way that's essential. Exercises your imagination is chief among those things to increase or level of happiness. I love "Reading rainbow." It's a timeless show. You should do that and host we've talked on the show about the decision by the Dr. Suess estate to discontinue six of his books that feature racist imagery. What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial? You know what, it's interesting because I just for the Suess foundation did a voiceover for a video they have put together to remind us that Dr. Suess is more than simply a company that decided to put a couple books on the shelf, to take them out of that rotation. That man is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective. In terms of cancel culture, I think it's misnamed. I think we have a consequence culture and that consequences are encompassing everybody in society, whereas they haven't been ever in this country. I think there are good signs that are happening in the culture right now. I think it has everything to do with a new awareness on people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began. You know, as joy mentioned I did participate in "Jeopardy!" And lost to Al Franken and Ana Navarro. Thank you, joy, for mentioning that so often. Let me ask you this, Levar. You first rose to fame playing kunta kinte in the mini series "Roots." I remember watching it with my family. That showed the brutality of slavery and the effect it had on generations of black Americans. Over 130 million people in the country tuned in. I was thrilled to be able to meet you on the set of the remake of "Roots" for which you were a consultant. Chicken George was played by the "Bridgerton" break-out star. You say there was an America before "Roots" and after. What did you mean by that? "Roots" was a story that America had never told to it before, right? Before "Roots" America convinced itself slavery was an economic engine that was necessary for the development of the natural resources of the country. After "Roots" it was impossible to contemplate slavery without contemplating the cost in human lives and suffering. So there is a direct, I think, relation between the end of the civil war, reconstruction, the great migration, north and west. I grew up in California. The civil rights movement in the '60s, "Roots" in the '70s, Barack Obama getting elected, removed a link in the chain and it all falls apart. This was a new story for America. America is in a period where we're learning more about ourselves. Yes. You know, it might be time for ABC to throw "Roots" up in its original form once again and talk it through a period of time.

