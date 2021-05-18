Transcript for Former Matt Gaetz associate pleads guilty

Yesterday, a Florida pilot buzzed the courthouse with this message for congressman Matt Gaetz since his former associate Joel Greenberg started cooperating with authorities after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking charges. Greenberg's lawyer gave a hint of where things could be going from here. Take a look. Does my client have information that could hurt an elected official? I guess this is just, you know, must-see television. You'll just have to wait and see. But Gaetz is not backing down. He's been on the road professing his innocence. Take a look. I'm a March -- marked man in congress. I'm a canceled man in some corners of the internet. I might be a wanted man by the deep state. Now he denies any wrongdoing, but sunny, how worried should he be right now about Greenberg's Oh, he should be extremely I mean, this kind of deal is a deal in a sex trafficking case that I have never seen. You're talking about an 84-page plea agreement, and I used to draft some of these types of plea agreements. 33 federal charges, and he only has to plead guilty to six of them, exposing him to about 12 years of imprisonment. This is what we would call a sweetheart deal. Many people would see it and think six federal charges and 12 years in prison, that's not a sweetheart deal, but when you are facing 33 charges including sex trafficking of a minor, it is a sweetheart deal, and I think Matt Gaetz needs to be very concerned about some of the language in the plea agreement in particular. One of the statements made says that Greenberg introduced the minor, 17 years old, to other adult men who engaged in commercial sex acts with the minor in Florida. Matt Gaetz, of course, is a congressman in Florida. There have been all these, you know, stories about how Greenberg was Matt Gaetz's wingman, and I think he has to be very, very concerned, and the Republican party including the leader Kevin Mccarthy really has to be looking at this very So Sara, do you think Republicans need to watch this really carefully or should he be removed from his committee? I mean, what are your thoughts on this? As we see it play out. I -- well, as we see it play out, if it is confirmed that Matt Gaetz had sex with underaged girls and possibly was dealing in trafficking, he of course, should be removed and go to jail and be punished with the full force of the law, but I actually think there's already enough that should have him removed from his committees. I remember discussing back when the Clinton scandal went on in 1998 with my dad. My parents are conservative, and I remember having a debate about how men in power had infidelities and, you know, the ethic and moral kind of umbrella that really was what was being talked about back then, and I remember my dad saying, you know, a lot of these things happened in the oval office which is an office that taxpayers paid to put him in, and that's where the kind of the deal-breaker was for him. Well, the accusations against Matt Gaetz, we have two people who told CNN that Gaetz directly showed them nude foes about women he bragged sleeping with, and he did that on the house floor. If I were to do anything like that at my job, I would be terminated immediately. Why should that be acceptable at the highest elected office in the people's house? I think they have enough already where they should be working on removing him from committee and we'll see where this investigation goes and what comes out because I think sunny's right. He's got a lot to be afraid of. Right. Meghan, when you are hearing all of this -- oh, sorry. Joy. Oh. The GOP's known about this, and why do you think they're sticking with him? The only sin you can committee is saying Biden won the election. Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking a teen. Greenberg says, the men are involved and his lawyer says that Gaetz should feel uncomfortable to say the least. This all adds up to bad news for Gaetz, but he's out there, you know, having fun, enjoying himself, making jokes about it because he feels like he has cover in the Republican party, because as I said, they don't care what you do there as long as you say that trump won the election. Look at what happened to Liz Cheney, you know, let's not go over that again, but she says -- they removed her from her committee positions. Sara, they're not even removing him from his positions. What does that say about the family values party? Not much. Well, Meghan, what do you think needs to be done here, and can anything effectively be done to make people feel like people are paying attention? Well, first of all, I have family members and good friends who all work on capitol hill in Republican politics, and trust me, the Republican party and people on capitol hill are embarrassed by this. I think I have a lot better sourcing on that than you do, joy. No offense. Why does everyone in Republican politics have these weird lawyers? It's super disgusting. I have nothing else to add. It's gross. He's a deeply unserious person. He should be removed from his committees. There are some people on the left that I think that should be removed from some of the things they've said about Israel. If we're going to talk about removing committees, we can do this all day long, but Matt Gaetz is a pervert that should go to jail. The end. Okay. Well, thank you for that, and I think you meant Jeff bridges. Not Jeff goldbloom. Jeff bridges. I love both of them. Doesn't they look alike? Yes, they do. What's happening? Can I please ask Meghan a question? Sure. Can I ask you a question, Meghan? You're right. You know more about what's going on in your party than I do. I sister-in-law is an adviser to Kevin Mccarthy. I know a lot about what's going on in capitol hill. Like, a lot. My question is, if it's not the Republican party, shall I call it the qanon party? What should I call your party now who defends people like Matt Gaetz and goes against Liz Cheney? What are we supposed to call it? I think you can call it whatever you want because your influence in the Republican party is almost zero, and again, as I've said on this show, it is for us to figure out amongst ourselves. What Republican is, like, joy Behar doesn't like my party? Oh, god. I better stop voting for them now. The same way I have no influence on the left, I don't think at least. Yes, but you often on this show give your opinion on what the Democrats should be doing to better themselves. But you've said people on capitol hill -- you said people on capitol hill are supporting I'm telling you from people that I know personally, they are embarrassed. This is embarrassing for the Republican party. Why don't they get rid of him? Why don't they get him off his committees? Because they have to convict him or whatever -- I'm not a lawyer. Police have to arrest him. They have to arrest him and charge him. That's why he's still in congress. They didn't have any problem taking Liz Cheney off her committees without any further investigation. But that's a different thing. Liz Cheney wasn't on a committee. She was the third ranking member, and she didn't -- Suddenly they need proof? Here's what I'm going to say. Sunny has a legal note that she has to read right now. Sunny, will you do me a favor? I have a legal note. We're going to break. We're going to break. 