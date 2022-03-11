Melissa Rivers shares the truths behind new book honoring late mother Joan Rivers

The daughter of comedy legend Joan Rivers tells "The View" about writing a book of hilarious, embellished stories on life with her mom titled, "Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live