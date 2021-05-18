Transcript for Michael Che on getting vaccinated, Elon Musk and new show 'That Damn Michael Che'

Uncle Ben's rice, which has been criticized for perpetuating stereotypes has officially changed its name to Ben's original. Now I'm no expert, but I don't think the problem was that he was an uncle. The style Michael Che brings to the table on "Snl's" weekend update is on full display on his HBO max series, "That damn Michael Che" where he doesn't shy away from some very uncomfortable topics. Take a look. I just want to say I'm sorry. It's cool. I could barely smell it. Oh, no. Not that. I mean, I'm sorry for everything going on in the country. With the police shootings and all the injustices, and for white privilege. Did this thing even move yet? I'm an ally, obviously. I'm not trying to be weird. I think it's supposed to light up if it's moving. Please welcome "That damn Michael Che." Sara, you have the first question. Yes, I do. Now "Snl" -- Go ahead. Go ahead, Michael. He was going to say go ahead, Michael. I was going to say, whoopi, you're the only person that said it right. It's just like that. That's exactly how I named it. "That damn Michael Che." "That damn Michael Che." Perfect. That's it. Well, "Snl" started this week's episode with a sketch about the CDC's abrupt announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks which understandably caused a lot of confusion. What's your take on it? Oh, man. Yeah, I feel -- I think that's a good thing, but I'm going to keep my mask on because I like it. I do like the mask, and I don't something about telling me I don't need it anymore automatically makes me want it more than ever for some reason. Sunny. Me too, Michael. Me too. Yeah. I want to get this right. Your new show, "That damn Michael Che" is a comedy series that also tackles some controversial issues including vaccine skepticism in the black community, GHT? So on the show, we see you being conflicted about getting the vaccine, but in real life, you've recently posted on social media that you did get vaccinated. So what made you decide to get vaccinated? I started seeing a lot of people who make more money than me get it, and they seem to be fine. So I just figured I'll just use their guy. Yep. They're getting it. Yeah. They're getting it. They have a lot to lose. I'll take my chances. I'll take my chances. Well, now that you are vaccinated, what are you most excited to get back to doing this summer, do you think? Well, it's interesting because the vaccine doesn't make you feel any different. So you -- all your skepticism is still kind of in the back of your head. At least mine is. I'm still a little bit, like, worried about, you know, being super comfortable. I'm still trying to be safe and careful, but it does have some -- a little bit of reassurance of if I were to get sick, I would be okay. And Michael, "That damn Michael Che" also tackles issues like racial profiling, police brutality, and the high cost of health care and features a lot of great guest stars like Billy porter, method man, and some of your "Snl" friends. Can you tell us about it, and how the show came to be? Well, I think that first of all, I love the way you just said, like, Billy porter and method man like when would those who ever be in the same sentence before my show? But yeah. Everybody's kind of contributing, and everybody kind of got the joke, and I think it's literally just trying to show the insecurities that go on through my head when dealing with a lot of these topics, and, you know, I realize that for comedy, if you just kind of speak to what it actually feels like for you, you're not as alone as you may think you are. Well, Michael, you're in the middle of preparing for "Snl's" season finale this weekend with host Anya taylor-joy from "The queen's gambit." Love her, and lil nas X. Love him. You posted it's been a really tough season and you couldn't believe you all made it through. What did you mean by that, and is there any truth to rumors that you're leaving the show at the end of the season? Well, what I meant by it being tough is because, you know, usually for "Snl" we write we're in the same room. A lot of the comedy comes from, you know, energy, you know, when you got writing partners, being in the same room together and talking about the same things, and sometimes some ideas just come from a weird conversation just being with your friends. So, you know, we kind of have to write on zoom and write in isolation. It's a really tough process, and also too just being open as an office is very hard. It's been hard, and a lot of productions has been shut down, so we didn't know how many episodes we were going to get to do. We didn't know, you know, anything. So we were kind of -- I'm pleasantly surprised by how much work we was able to get done, and also as far as the second part of the question for coming back to "Snl," I'm, like, 99.9% sure I'm coming back to "Snl," but at the end of the season I always think I'm going to quit just because I went through a full season, but -- I feel the same way on "The Even people who leave "Snl" don't really leave "Snl." I think we understand this. We got stuff in the sketches. Yeah, you understand. We do. We do. I mean, we all feel your pain, Michael. I might quit today. You never know. Yeah. There was a lot of controversy -- yeah. Go ahead. I'm sorry. Go ahead. No. I was going to say I assumed when I do leave "Snl," it won't be because of my choosing. Okay. It's so funny, people leave here without choosing to too. Go ahead, joy. Okay. So let's talk about this one show because I happened to catch it. "Snl" had on Elon Musk as a host two weeks ago. He was strange to say the least, but it turned out to be the third most watched episode of the season behind two great comedians, Dave Chappelle and Chris rock. So tell us about that. What was it look working with him? Because I thought he was very strange even though his mother wasn't. As opposed to having a mom in the first place. Well, you know, typically the richest guy is the funniest guy. So -- no. I'm kidding. The show is hard to do, you know? It's a hard thing to do. So the fact that he was even game to try it was kind of cool, and I think it piqued everybody's interest to see, what is he going to say? What is he going to do? Some of it hit. Some of it missed, but that's the nature of the show. Well, there was another -- Why did you object to having him on? I didn't object with him being on. I'm cool with having him on. I try not to judge people based on when they're here because this is such a unique experience, and people aren't always themselves. People are scared and nervous, and unsure, and they want to back out at the last minute. So you never really know so I try to kind of give people, you know, give them a little bit of the benefit of the doubt when they're here because I know how stressful this job can be. Well, Michael, there was another controversy on that episode. It was a sketch called gen Z hospital which you wrote, and you have been accused now of cultural appropriation for having the characters speak in terms that are popular on social media, but what was not acknowledged was the fact that all the terms seemed to have come from black culture. What was your reaction to that? Right. And are you ever afraid of, you know, getting canceled for your comedy, which is a discussion that we have here on the show a lot? I thought -- I thought I had the vaccine for black appropriation. Just being black. I thought that was a long time ago, and I thought I was immune, but you know what? You're never immune. Yeah. That's definitely -- that definitely wasn't the spirit of the joke or what the point was. The point was how, you know, this generation, they kind of blur a lot of cultures. I don't know if you would call it appropriation or whatever, but they blur a lot. It just becomes internet speak to them, and the joke was kind of making fun of what if people actually spoke like that in a very serious situation. It was a very silly sketch, and it worked for some people, and it did not work for a lot more. So -- it happens. Welcome to our world. It's comedy. This happens. This happens to comics all the time, and, you know, life is -- Oh, yeah. Comedy is -- especially here. Comedy is a volume game. I'm just putting up shots, you know? Yes. We do. Listen. You can come talk to us any time. You're a pleasure to have on the show. I just -- I'm thrilled that you are here. We want to tell people -- This is so much fun. The episodes of "That damn Michael Che" are available now on HBO max. You had a good time, then make sure you come back and play with us some more.

