Transcript for Michael Douglas on son’s struggle with addiction

And you -- he has talked about you encouraging him to write the book. Right. But you knew that he was going to write the book. Yeah. I mean, you never quite know what the book is going to be. I recognized -- he had a pretty good balance between how much he was going to blame his parents versus the gene makeup. My father, Kirk, he has four sons and all of them have been in rehab or substance abuse one way or another, and we lost Eric to an overdose about 11 years so it doesn't really matter, wealth, color, economics, everything. It just is a terrible disease. Yeah, it is. And yeah. So I encouraged him because I thought, he's an actor, but he was coming out, and I said, man. To deal with rejection, you know, when you are first coming out of prison after eight years, and I said, you know, you got a book in you. It's a hell of a book and I think your mother and I can handle what, you know, our fair share of the blame along with genes and your friends, you know, who you chose to hang out with. So I'm proud. He did a really good job on it, and I looked at him, and his book came out yesterday and it's already the best seller. It's such a brave book also. Thank you. It's so well done, and I thought he was incredible, and the book is going to help a lot of people actually. I hope so. "Long way home." He writes this. He said that you pulled away from him at one point, and that you thought he was going to die and you said, I think you're going to overdose or someone's going to kill you, or you're going to kill someone and I asked him yesterday how hard that was for him to hear. And I think we have his response. You know, my father's always someone that I have revered and loved tremendously. So even in that state of mind, that was heartbreaking. Yeah. But, you know, the reality is at a certain point, no matter how much you love someone, there's only so much you can do. Yeah. Boy, that's the truth. We went through, you know, we went through 18 years -- 18 years of nightmare with his mother, my ex-wife and yes. There reached a point, and I see my dad deal issues with family with rehab meetings when he was in his 80s and quite honestly said, I'm not -- I'm not going there. He said, I'm not going to be -- I said, look. If you see me pulling away and you see me kind of shutting down a little bit it's because I think I'm going to lose you. I think I had more of an impression on him for a little I said, you're going to kill yourself or somebody es. So many families are currently right there where he was. When you look back, is there anything you would have done differently? Any advice to get him through it to help? I would just -- 18 years. You can't come around. If there's issues under 18 years old, you can do something about once they turn 18, you know, they can do whatever else. Yeah. Oh, you understand this. Yeah. I think that's -- you just can't kid yourself when they are going on, but it's tough right now. I mean, I have been spoking pot for a long time, but this vaping things in schools and kids. The test scores are going down. These kids are loaded out of their minds and they can't smell it. You have got to watch your There's an opioid crisis that's raging the country right now, and I have found this incredibly poignant and brave, and I don't know him at all, but I think he wrote an incredible book. Thank you, Meghan. I just, you know, I think people sometimes think addiction won't impact families of notoriety, and it doesn't matter where you are, how much money you have. It was so long and I could not believe, and you see Diane had it. You saw the pictures of him when he was really strung out, and you're going, please. How can you, you know, not see it? He's -- anyway, he's all good. He has a little girl. Little girl, Lua. You're a grandpa. I'm a grandpa. I'm a grandpa. He's a clone he's a clone of you.

