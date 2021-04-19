Noa Tishby on her mission to explain Israel’s complicated history

More
The actress, activist and author discusses her new book “Israel” with “The View” co-host Meghan McCain and explains why Israel is “smack in the middle of cancel culture.”
9:46 | 04/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Noa Tishby on her mission to explain Israel’s complicated history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:46","description":"The actress, activist and author discusses her new book “Israel” with “The View” co-host Meghan McCain and explains why Israel is “smack in the middle of cancel culture.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77126178","title":"Noa Tishby on her mission to explain Israel’s complicated history ","url":"/theview/video/noa-tishby-mission-explain-israels-complicated-history-77126178"}