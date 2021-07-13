Transcript for NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams on rise in violence and addressing NYPD misconduct

Hey, welcome to "The view." You recently became the democratic nominee for mayor. People are saying it's going to be here. Here's my question. This is no easy job. New York is not a city one can learn and do it at the same time. You have to hit the ground running. What's the first thing you're running towards? First I want to answer a question about what you had in your previous segment about a perfect friend. I'm perfectly imperfect. A perfect friend will tell you what you need to hear. I'm in the perfect moment to lead this city. I live the life that many people are living. Arrested at 15. Beat badly by police officers. Going into the police department to fight reform from within. Whoopi, I used to carry a garbage bag full of clothing to school every day because we thought we were going to be thrown out by the marshals.- I know what it's like to be a low-paid employees, a dish washer. I didn't go to school at some prestigious incident. I went to ccuny at night. Why I believe this is the moment for me, I think it's a combination of a life that was lived with many mistakes and errors, but understanding how to move our city forward in the right direction. Mr. Adams you are running as a blue color mayor. Call yourself the face of the new democratic party. You spent much of your campaign denouncing Progressive policies and slogans like defund the police. Black voters have been the backbone of your coalition, much like they were for president Biden in 2020. I keep saying Democrats are going to lose if they lean too far left and assume voters of color will lean that far Progressive with them. Do you agree? I believe that you can't run cities based on slogans. Because you're able to handle your Twitter handle does not mean you can handle the complexities of running the cities in America. Do an analysis of what's happening in New York. I am the Progressive candidate. Being Progressive is not only talking about closing rikers island, it's about closing the pipeline that feeds them. If you don't educate, you incarcerate. We've allowed people to take terms and slogans to define what it means to be liberal, Progressive, moderate, conservative. I don't live by that. I'm a very complex person. Life is complex. I look at the issues and come up with solutions. I say to the democratic party if you allow slogans to direct how we govern New York City we'll make a big mistake. That can't happen. I won't allow it to happen in my city. I'm on the same team with you about education, sir. I think it's a key to many, many problems that we're having being solved. I live in New York City. New York is grappling with a surge in shootings and violent crime. No one in New York City wants to live there with crime. I've been through decades with crime. It's horrible to live in new York when the crime rate is high. Yesterday you met with president Biden, attorney general Merrick Garland and other local leaders at the white house to address the issue, particularly gun violence. What was accomplished at the meeting, sir? You're right. Let me say to you I am not the choir when we talk about public safety. I wrote the song. I knocked on doors where mothers and fathers lost their children. Violence is destroying our city and our country. You can't have 100 shootings in Chicago and normalize that. We see what's happened in new York. We had a 13-year-old boy assassinated in the bronx. Justin was killed in rockaway. These stories are all too familiar. It's going to destroy our economic recovery. We'll lose our high income earners. We'll lose the multi-billion dollars industry of tourism because we're watching people shot in times square and we'll lose it in our transit system. We must have a holistic approach to dealing with violence, not only a prevention, which is the long-term things, but intervention. I'm going to put in place a plain clothes anti-gun unit to do what's called precision policing, to go after known individuals carrying guns and using guns. What we learned from the president, which I'm so pleased with because he's finally used his office to talk about this holistic approach, state, federal and city levels coming together to deal with the law enforcement aspect, but also the feeders of crime. We feed crime in this country and city. I'm going to turn it around. We have a partner in the president that is going to put dollars in making it happen. I'm from the bronx. I follow a lot of these stories that come out of the bronx in terms of police violence, as well as the increased crime I understand that you, yourself, have been a vocal critic of police violence. You mentioned earlier today that you were beaten by cops as a teen. According to "The New York Times," you explicitly called for more police to police the subways and back reinstituting a reformed plain clothes anti-crime squad. That squad was responsible for the death of Eric Garner. Recently you see the prerequisite to prosperity is safety and justice. If we don't have them together, it doesn't matter how many police officers you put on the street. I don't think you can have it both ways. My question to you is how do you intend to make the NYPD less abusive, but more effective? I love that because I strongly disagree with you. You can have it both ways. That is where we're having the challenge. We believe we need one or the other, public safety or justice. That is wrong. You have them both. Number one, we need real leadership. I'll send a clear, loud message to my police officers. I'll have your back, and I know the job because I wore the uniform for 22 years. I also was abused at the hands of police officers. Let's set the right terms and conditions in our police agencies. It can't take four years to get rid of an abusive police officer like with pandaleo like with Eric Garner. We've become a safe haven for bad police officers in this country. If you're not suitable of wearing that police uniform, you'll be out of my police department. Second, we have to deal with the violence and not allowed the conversation to become convoluted. Dealing with police misconduct is a separate conversation from dealing with the violence in our streets. When people state that in order to make our city safe we have to have heavy-handed policing, that is wrong. I know we can have both. I'm going to show the city of New York how we'll have both. We're going to have a police department that's respecting the we're going to rebuild trust and have a safer city because of that.

