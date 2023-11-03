'Priscilla' star Cailee Spaeny on transforming into Priscilla Presley

The actress tells “The View” about her experience collaborating with Presley to prepare for the role and working with director Sofia Coppola: “She never underestimates young women in her films.”

November 3, 2023

